Okanagan Correctional, as seen from the driveway entrance at Enterprise Way on Osoyoos Indian Band land. Dustin Godfrey/Western News

Another inmate files lawsuit against Okanagan Correctional Centre

Fifth inmate to file a lawsuit against the OCC in a matter of months

Another inmate at the Okanagan Correctional Centre has filed a lawsuit stating that staff at the centre failed to protect him against an assault.

Alex Boucher said he was in segregation at the Okanagan Correctional Centre on Dec. 20, 2017 at 1:22 p.m. when he was threatened and later assaulted by a fellow inmate. He claims staff did not follow policies that could have prevented the assault from happening.

“The inmate who assaulted me was charged for threats of this nature and there was ample time to put the proper policies/procedures to prevent this assault from happening to me,” he wrote in the claim that was dated March 26. “But because of staff not following procedures this day I was assaulted in the worst way possible. Only because of the staff at the Okanagan Correctional Centre’s negligence and policies not being followed during and after is also negligence on the centre’s part.”

Boucher has filed a claim for $34,000. He previously has filed unsuccessful lawsuits against the Enderby RCMP in provincial small claims and Supreme Civil court in 2014.


kristi.patton@pentictonwesternnews.com
