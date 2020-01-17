Another new brewpub proposed for Kelowna’s north end beer district

Kelowna city council will hear the proposal for another pub on Monday

The proposed site for redevelopment. (Contributed)

Kelowna’s north end beer district continues to expand.

The owner of the site that already houses Kelowna’s newest brewpub, the Rustic Reel, is looking to redevelop a nearby old warehouse, potentially for another watering hole.

The 3.5 acre property at 760 Vaughn Avenue consists of three buildings — one of which was renovated and leased to Susi Foerg, who opened the Rustic Reel in August 2019.

Now, the landowner is looking to do the same with the other buildings on the site.

“Plans for the building are still being formalized, and the applicant is pursuing partnerships with local entrepreneurs to refine this project further,” read city staff’s report which is going to Kelowna city council next Monday. “The intention is to create a space that offers food and liquor service and entertainment uses such as movie screenings and potentially live music.”

As of yet, no potential businesses have been publicly identified to lease the site.

