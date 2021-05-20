Another road closure obstructs Vernon neighbourhood

More work planned near old Civic Arena, closure in effect until October

More detours are on route for a Vernon neighbourhood that just finally had a major road reopened.

A major reconstruction project along 31st Street is underway, between 35th and 39th avenues. The project includes replacement of road, sidewalk, water main, storm sewer and sanitary sewer utilities.

There was a partial closure on 31st Street Thursday morning as crews milled the asphalt in place.

The road will be re-opened later May 20 for the Victoria Day long weekend. It will be closed again May 25 and remain closed for the remainder of the project, which is expected to last until October 2021.

Full road closures of sections along 31st Street will take place in stages. Detours will be available on 30th Street and 35th Avenue.

“Access to area businesses will remain open to pedestrians,” the City of Vernon said in a release. “Residents are encouraged to continue supporting local businesses.”

Motorists, cyclists and pedestrians are reminded to obey all traffic control signs and to slow down in work zones.

“The city appreciates road users’ patience as this project is completed.”

This reconstruction project comes just a couple of weeks after 39th Avenue was reopened following a lengthy closure. The area is part of revitalization with plans for a city centre park in the works at the former Civic Arena site.

