Another successful Aussie Day at Big White

Big White celebrated Australia Day Friday

Aussies united on the ski hill for the annual Australia Day, Friday.

The annual tradition at Big White Ski Resort had Boomer the kangaroo zipping down the ski hill with eager (and some half-clothed) Aussies.

The Woods also held a sausage sizzle.

A post-Aussie Day breakfast buffet was also open later Saturday morning for the folks that partied hard.

Big White has 800 Australian staff members and more than 2,000 Australians currently vacationing in the resort.

