Another unrelated COVID-19 case confirmed at Kelowna Secondary School

Another member of the Kelowna Senior Secondary (KSS) school community has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Central Okanagan School District (SD23), in a Sunday night release, noted the individual was present in the school on Nov. 9 and 10.

SD23 stressed the exposure is not related to the one announced earlier in the day, which occurred on Nov. 12.

Interior Health has begun contact tracing and the school district says the health authority will contact anybody who it determines was a close contact.

As with the several other exposures in the school district, SD23 did not state whether the person was a student, teacher, staff member or another part of the school community.

SD23 is continuing to work with Interior Health to determine if further steps need to be taken at either school.

“The safety and well-being of our students, families, and staff remains our highest priority,” wrote superintendent Kevin Kaardal in a letter to families. “Please be reassured that Kelowna Senior Secondary will continue to implement the strict protocols and procedures we have in place so that students can continue to attend school as safely as possible.”

The three exposures announced Sunday follow several in the past few weeks, with more than a dozen Central Okanagan schools facing exposures. View a timeline of those events below:

