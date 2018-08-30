(Photo submitted)

Another water quality advisory issued for Killiney Beach

280 properties will be affected once again

After consulting with Interior Health, the Regional District of Central Okanagan has rescinded a Water Quality Advisory for customers of the Killiney Beach Water System in the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area.

Turbidity in Okanagan Lake water source is once again within the acceptable and safe Canadian guidelines for drinking water quality. As a result the precautionary Water Quality Advisory that has been in place since July 30th has been removed.

Related: Concerns grow about grey water in Canada’s Arctic: report shows it could double

Approximately 280 properties are connected to the community water system off located off Westside Road.

Customers are reminded that in order to allow adequate water supplies in our reservoirs until September 15th Stage 2 outdoor watering restrictions are in place. Customers with even number addresses may irrigate outdoors on Saturday and Tuesday while those with odd addresses may only water outside on Sunday and Wednesday. For hours that outdoor watering is allowed visit regionaldistrict.com/water.

Related: Kelowna YMCA says swim lessons prevent drowning

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Nearly forgotten B.C. prison cemetery restored
Next story
B.C. mayoral candidate takes heat for old ‘nazi’ comment

Just Posted

Okanagan College to host sustainability discussion

The event will engage in sustainability issues around the globe

Kelowna’s John Hindle Drive to open Friday

$12 million road will be open to traffic at 2 p.m. says transportation ministry

West Kelowna Warrior fall to the Penticton Vees in second pre-season game

A hard fight to gain the lead left the game at 6-3

Another water quality advisory issued for Killiney Beach

280 properties will be affected once again

Kelowna students fund school room in India

Anne McClymont Elementary students sell homemade candles and soap to help children half a world away

VIDEO: B.C. First Nations hail court’s quash of Kinder Morgan pipeline approval

The court ruled Ottawa failed to meaningfully consult with Indigenous peoples

Telegraph Creek wildfire downgraded

Efforts now focused on recovery and access to community

New Patient Care Tower project for Kamloops moves ahead

Construction is expected to begin in the fall, and the new tower is anticipated to be open for patients in early 2022.

B.C. mayoral candidate takes heat for old ‘nazi’ comment

Vernon mayoral candidate Darrin Taylor took some heat of his own this week.

Former B.C. naval officer charged with sexual assault

Lt. Ronald Clancy faces two counts of sexual assault in connection to alleged summer 2017 incidents

Nearly forgotten B.C. prison cemetery restored

The cemetery was where federal inmates, whose families didn’t claim their remains, were buried

Former B.C. cop pleads guilty to breach of trust after Creep Catcher sting

Dario Devic has been discharged from the RCMP after a Creep Catchers sting outside Surrey’s Central City Mall in 2016

Police standoff at B.C. rec centre after man claims to have gun

Heavily-armed police in Victoria brought in a negotiator and the suspect eventually surrendered

Supreme Court of Canada won’t hear B.C. veterans’ lawsuit on pensions

Decision rejects argument of ‘duty of care’ for disabled veterans

Most Read