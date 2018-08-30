Another water quality advisory issued for Killiney Beach

280 properties will be affected once again

After consulting with Interior Health, the Regional District of Central Okanagan has rescinded a Water Quality Advisory for customers of the Killiney Beach Water System in the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area.

Turbidity in Okanagan Lake water source is once again within the acceptable and safe Canadian guidelines for drinking water quality. As a result the precautionary Water Quality Advisory that has been in place since July 30th has been removed.

Approximately 280 properties are connected to the community water system off located off Westside Road.

Customers are reminded that in order to allow adequate water supplies in our reservoirs until September 15th Stage 2 outdoor watering restrictions are in place. Customers with even number addresses may irrigate outdoors on Saturday and Tuesday while those with odd addresses may only water outside on Sunday and Wednesday. For hours that outdoor watering is allowed visit regionaldistrict.com/water.

