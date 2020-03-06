Anticipated four-week trial for accused Penticton shooter

John Brittain is expected to be tried some time in the fall

The trial of alleged Penticton shooter, John Brittain, is expected to take approximately four weeks.

Although the trial is proposed to take place in the fall, the courts have not yet determined where Brittain will be tried.

Brittain is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in relation to the April 15 shootings that left Darlene Knippelberg, Susan and Barry Wonch and Rudi Winter dead.

At a pre-trial conference in Penticton Supreme Court Friday morning, prosecutor Colin Forsyth and defense lawyer Paul McMurray discussed location, method of trial and length with Justice AJ Beames.

All three agreed to adjourn the pre-trial for two weeks at which time they expect to know these details. Forsyth said if discussions come to fruition, he expects the trial to stay somewhere in the Okanagan.

The three will return to Supreme Court on March 19 for a pre-trial conference.

