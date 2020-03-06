Anticipated four-week trial for accused Penticton shooter

John Brittain is expected to be tried some time in the fall

The trial of alleged Penticton shooter, John Brittain, is expected to take approximately four weeks.

Although the trial is proposed to take place in the fall, the courts have not yet determined where Brittain will be tried.

Brittain is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in relation to the April 15 shootings that left Darlene Knippelberg, Susan and Barry Wonch and Rudi Winter dead.

READ MORE: Alleged Penticton shooter John Brittain waives preliminary trial

At a pre-trial conference in Penticton Supreme Court Friday morning, prosecutor Colin Forsyth and defense lawyer Paul McMurray discussed location, method of trial and length with Justice AJ Beames.

All three agreed to adjourn the pre-trial for two weeks at which time they expect to know these details. Forsyth said if discussions come to fruition, he expects the trial to stay somewhere in the Okanagan.

The three will return to Supreme Court on March 19 for a pre-trial conference.

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Court

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Shuswap adrenaline junkie in line for Virgin Galactic space flight
Next story
UPDATE: Vernon man sentenced 5 years for assisting in brother’s escape after murder

Just Posted

Another policy-breaking pot shop proposed in Kelowna

Since its implementation, the 500-metre policy has proven divisive within council

Owls, Panthers, Knights advance, Coyotes tumble at B.C. basketball championships

Lake Country’s George Elliot Secondary blew an 18-point lead Thursday afternoon

Kelowna vet weighs in after coronavirus found in dog in China

Dr. Moshe Oz of Rose Valley Veterinary Clinic said chances are minuscule but stresses pet hygiene

Rockets itching to secure playoff spot with weekend double-header

Kelowna hosts Seattle Friday night, a win will book ticket to post-season

Coronavirus impacts Okanagan fruit exports to Asia

Apple exports have been hit the hardest

Morneau says Ottawa will announce support for those quarantined due to COVID-19

‘Our government is planning for every contingency,’ Finance Minister Bill Morneau says

UPDATE: Police seeking suspects after abducted Toronto teen found safe, police say

Police believe Shammah Jolayemi may have been abducted in the northwest part of the city

Gabriel Klein guilty of 2nd-degree murder in Abbotsford high school stabbing

Judge renders verdict Friday morning, sentencing to be scheduled

Snowboarder paralyzed from fall at Grouse Mountain wins appeal to sue

Jason Apps suffered a fall, rendering him a quadriplegic, in March 2016

Anticipated four-week trial for accused Penticton shooter

John Brittain is expected to be tried some time in the fall

Shuswap adrenaline junkie in line for Virgin Galactic space flight

Salmon Arm man believes trip will be the thrill-seeking pinnacle

Okanagan female Midget A hockey team finishes in first place

At least two players now committed to U.S. post secondary schools for hockey

B.C. Liberal MLA criticized by NDP for claiming childcare can be ‘harmful’ to children

Childcare critic Laurie Throness says Quebec universal childcare has ‘some ill effects’ on children

Okanagan’s Kingfisher shores up as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies

Local boat building business makes a big splash

Most Read