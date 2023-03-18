Conceptual rendering of six-storey apartment complex proposed for 1870 Hilltop Crescent in Kelowna. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Apartment complex proposed for Kelowna’s McKinley Beach

A six-storey, 62-unit multi-family building is planned for 1870 Hilltop Crescent

A development application for a six-storey apartment complex proposed for the McKinley neighbourhood in Kelowna has been submitted to the city.

The 62-unit multi-family building is planned for 1870 Hilltop Crescent at Hilltown Drive.

“The intent is to provide easier access to the market favouring more accessible sized-units mixed with single storey and larger three-bedroom units,” explains a letter of rationale from Davignon Martin Architecture.

“This functional adaptability will allow the developer to attempt to attract families with children while catering to the current smaller professional, downsizers or retirees’ needs.”

The project would require several additional steps, including staff input, council consideration and a potential public hearing before being allowed to proceed.

