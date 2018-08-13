The Kelowna Apple Triathlon has returned after being cancelled in 2017. —Image: Capital News file

Here are the roads and parks to avoid during this weekend’s Apple Triathlon in Kelowna

Annual event will prompt a number of road and park closures, as well as transit changes

After a one-year absence, the Kelowna Apple Triathlon returned next weekend.

The tri-sport event will take place on Aug. 18 and Sunday, Aug. 19 and according to the city, it willl prompt a number of temporary transportation issues, including parking restrictions downtown, a four-day closure of Kerry Park, road closures and impacts on the bus system throughout downtown, Glenmore and North Kelowna.

Motorists are asked to use caution and keep an eye out for athletes prior to and during this event as some will be familiarizing themselves with the course. Motorists are also encouraged to plan their routes to avoid delays.

Thursday, August 16 to Sunday, August 19

Park closure—Kerry Park and the north east section of City Park (adjacent to Abbott Street) will be closed from Thursday, Aug. 16 at 6 a.m. to Sunday, Aug. 19 at 11 p.m.

Parking restriction—The first parking bay in the City Park parking lot adjacent to the tennis courts will be closed from Thursday, Aug. 16 at 6 a.m. until Monday, Aug. 20 at 6 p.m.

Friday, August 17 to Sunday, August 19

Road Closures—Bernard Avenue from Abbott Street to Water Street will be closed from Friday, Aug. 17 at 6 a.m. to Sunday, Aug. 19 at 8 p.m.

Parking restriction—Street parking on both sides of Bernard Avenue from the Spirit of the Lake plaza area to Water Street will be restricted from 7 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 17 at 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 19.

City Park beach visitors and boaters should be aware that there will be swimmers in Okanagan Lake between City Park and the Downtown Marina on both Saturday and Sunday from approximately 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, August 18 to Sunday, August 19

Parking restriction—Kerry Park parking lot will be closed from Saturday, Aug. 18 at 6 a.m. to Sunday, Aug. 19 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, August 18

Road Closures (5 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

• Abbott Street from Leon Avenue to Bernard Avenue

• Bernard Avenue from Abbott Street to Water Street

• Lawrence Avenue from Abbott Street to Water Street

• Water Street from Bernard Avenue to Cawston Avenue

• Doyle Avenue from Ellis Street to Water Street

Single lane traffic (5 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

• Water Street from Lawrence Avenue to Bernard Avenue. Northbound vehicles must turn right on Bernard Avenue.

Parking lot & boat launch closures (5 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

• The Water Street Boat launch and parking lot will be closed from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. Alternate boat launches are available at Cook Road, Sutherland Park and Queensway.

Sunday, August 19

Road Closures (5 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

• Abbott Street from Leon Avenue to Bernard Avenue

• Bernard Avenue from Abbott Street to Glenmore Drive

• Water Street from Lawrence Avenue to Bernard Avenue

• Lawrence Avenue from Abbott Street to Water Street

Single lane traffic (5 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

• Glenmore Drive from Bernard Avenue to Summit Drive – single lane traffic both directions

• Summit Drive from Glenmore Drive to Dilworth Road

• Dilworth Road from Summit Drive to Cassair Road

• Rifle Road from Cassair Road to Longhill Road

• Valley Road from Cross Road to Summit Drive

The intersection on Ellis Street at Bernard Avenue will be open to Transit Traffic only.

Motorists can also expect traffic delays to take place on Gordon Drive at the Bernard Avenue intersection as vehicles will only be allowed through after participants have passed.

Motorists are encouraged to use Clement Avenue for access in and out of the North End.

Vehicles travelling south on Valley Road must turn right to Summit Drive.

Transit Service

On Saturday, Aug. 18, transit routes 2 (North End), 5 (Gordon) and 7 (Glenmore) will experience delays from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Route 2 will be detoured via Richter Street to Bay Street to Ellis Street (regular routing) in and out of the North End (stops on Water Street and Ellis Street up to Bay Ave will be closed). Route 5 will be detoured via Richter Street and Cawston Avenue (stops on Ellis Street and Clement Avenue will be closed); board at stops on Richter Street and Cawston Avenue.

On Sunday, August 19, routes 2 and 5 will remain on detour, and routes 7 and 10 (North Rutland) will also be detoured. Route 7 will bypass all stops on Clifton Road and High Road returning to regular routing on Glenmore Road north of High Road. Route 10 will be detoured in and out of downtown via Lawrence Avenue bypassing stops on Bernard Avenue from Richter Street to Spall Road and on Spall Road between Bernard Avenue and Enterprise Way; board at stops on Lawrence Ave. Route 2 will operate north and southbound on Richter Street, turning back via Broadway Avenue, Kingsway and Cambridge Avenue (no service to any Water Street or Ellis Street stops). Riders should plan ahead. For more information and to view maps outlining service impacts, please visit bctransit.com/kelowna/home.

Downtown is anticipated to be busy throughout the weekend.

Public parking will be available at the Library Plaza Parkade located at 1360 Ellis Street, Memorial Parkade at 1420 Ellis St. and Chapman Parkade at 345 Lawrence Avenue. For more information about parking, visit kelowna.ca/parking.

The city says residents can reduce traffic and parking congestion by choosing various modes of active transportation, such as biking, walking and carpooling. Visit smarttrips.ca to learn more about how the city supports and promotes active transportation through events, programs and education.

