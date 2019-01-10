Application for nature park in Lake Country to be discussed at council

If approved, the nature park will be located next to the Okanagan Rail Trail

Lake Country staff are putting forward a grant application for a new nature park next to the Okanagan Rail Trail.

Council will consider an application for provincial and federal grant funding for a cultural centre and nature park at the Woodsdale packinghouse site located at 3724 Woodsdale Rd.

The $4 million project would be 73 per cent covered by the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

The project includes design and construction of the following amenities: cultural centre, interpretive trails and boardwalks, viewing pavilions, public art, enhanced wetland and grassland habitats, outdoor classrooms and gathering spaces and permanent washroom facilities, according to a report which will be presented to council during Tuesday night’s regular council meeting.

Matt Vader, strategic and support services manager for the district, said the district may hear if the application is approved in the summer of 2019, if it’s approved by council next week.

Planning for the park would begin in 2020, before completion in 2022. He said there’s a lot of natural environment to work with.

It’s projected the rail trail will see an annual usage rate of approximately 588,000 user trips by year five of operation, according to the report.

“The rail trail has enhanced that opportunity based on the number of people that use it and the multi-family development in the area,” he said.

If the grant is not approved by the provincial and federal governments, the application will be held for other opportunities.

The project has been ongoing since 2009.

