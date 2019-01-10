Application for nature park in Lake Country to be discussed at council

If approved, the nature park will be located next to the Okanagan Rail Trail

Lake Country staff are putting forward a grant application for a new nature park next to the Okanagan Rail Trail.

Council will consider an application for provincial and federal grant funding for a cultural centre and nature park at the Woodsdale packinghouse site located at 3724 Woodsdale Rd.

The $4 million project would be 73 per cent covered by the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

The project includes design and construction of the following amenities: cultural centre, interpretive trails and boardwalks, viewing pavilions, public art, enhanced wetland and grassland habitats, outdoor classrooms and gathering spaces and permanent washroom facilities, according to a report which will be presented to council during Tuesday night’s regular council meeting.

Matt Vader, strategic and support services manager for the district, said the district may hear if the application is approved in the summer of 2019, if it’s approved by council next week.

Planning for the park would begin in 2020, before completion in 2022. He said there’s a lot of natural environment to work with.

It’s projected the rail trail will see an annual usage rate of approximately 588,000 user trips by year five of operation, according to the report.

READ MORE: Okanagan Rail Trail to officially open

“The rail trail has enhanced that opportunity based on the number of people that use it and the multi-family development in the area,” he said.

If the grant is not approved by the provincial and federal governments, the application will be held for other opportunities.

The project has been ongoing since 2009.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
John Horgan says LNG pipeline meets standard of Indigenous relations
Next story
Wet’suwet’en strike tentative deal with RCMP allowing access to protect camp

Just Posted

Foundry Kelowna looking to go mobile

Youth health centre looks to expand access to services across Central Okanagan

Rockets suffer close loss to Everett

The Rockets lost 4-2 to the Silvertips, the second best team in WHL

The Trews find inspiration from up and coming bands

Guitarist, John-Angus MacDonald discusses the band, producing and new bands ahead of show in Kelowna

Chlidcare, Habitat for Humanity project to be discussed at Lake Country council

Here’s what’s happening at Lake Country council next week

JUNO award-winning ‘Blues Boss’ to perform in Lake Country

Kenny ‘Blues Boss’ Wayne is performing at the sold-out Winter Blues Festival

John Horgan says LNG pipeline meets standard of Indigenous relations

B.C. premier speaks on police action to clear pipeline route

Denied application forces cancellation of The Game’s Canadian tour

The required temporary residence permit was denied by the federal government

Crash Test Dummies kick off Peach Festival

Juno Award-winning and Grammy nominated band coming to Penticton

David Foster to be feted for philanthropic work

The Canadian producer is getting another accolade to add to his collection of awards

Wet’suwet’en strike tentative deal with RCMP allowing access to protect camp

They plan to meet with RCMP again Thursday to discuss details

UPDATE: Highway 1 open west of Revelstoke after multi-vehicle crash

Update: 6:13 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 10 The Trans-Canada Highway has reopened after… Continue reading

Foundry Kelowna looking to go mobile

Youth health centre looks to expand access to services across Central Okanagan

Story Time from Space reaching new heights for Penticton educator

Patricia Tribe can’t believe how her reading and sciene program from space has grown internationally

Trudeau touts controversial pipeline in speech to B.C. supporters

The Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline is a key part of a $40-billion LNG Canada project

Most Read