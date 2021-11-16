UPDATE: Areas of Kelowna still without power following storm

Much of the power has been restored, however

UPDATE: 10:15 a.m.

FortisBC estimates power to be restored about 3 p.m. to most affected areas of Kelowna.

While BC Hydro, estimates crews to be on scene between 11 a.m. and noon, with power possibly being restored to outage areas by 6 p.m.

________

While much of the power has been restored, several homes throughout Kelowna are still in the dark after intense rain and extreme winds swept through the region on Monday, Nov. 15.

FortisBC is reporting that 227 customers Mission area are without power. North of Southeast Kelowna, 47 customers are without power, while 103 customers in the south are without power. In the Pandosy area, 35 customers are without power.

In West Kelowna, BC Hydro is reporting that approximately 6,396 customers are without power. The following four schools are in the dark:

• RoseValley Elementary School

• Glenrosa Elementary School

• Glenrosa Middle School

• Helen Gorman Elementary

Environment Canada is calling for a chance of flurries today, with winds reaching speeds of 20 km/h near 12 p.m.

UPDATE: Intense storm blows through Kelowna, knocks out power

VIDEO: Section of Coquihalla Highway washes away in storm near Hope

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Okanagan