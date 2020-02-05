The Arkells are an alternative roc band from Hamilton, Ontario. (Contributed)

Arkells ask fans to ‘do the right thing’ and support local journalism

The Arkells will headline Big White’s AltiMusic Festival in April

Big White’s headliner for the AltiTunes Music Festival, the Arkells, are making an effort to keep local journalism alive by offering full-year subscriptions to their fan’s favorite news outlets.

According to the Official Arkells Website, the band from Hamilton, Ontario is taking steps to ‘do the right thing’ as their local newspaper continues to shrink in size.

“Good reporting not only keeps us in the loop, but also makes sure our big wigs are held accountable — to ensure there is no sneaky biz,” read a statement on the Arkells website.

“Somewhere along the way, we took this for granted. We forgot that we have to pay for this vital service, and that reporting the news isn’t free. In our own city we’ve seen our local newspaper continue to shrink, and we worry about its future and the future of other local newspapers.”

The band will also be giving fans new swag as part of the initiative. All you have to do is visit their website, fill out this form outlining which paid journalistic institution is your favorite and you will receive a free t-shirt along with the year-long subscription.

The Arkells will perform at the AltiTunes Music Festival in Big White on Apr. 4.

Tickets can be found here on the Big White website.

READ MORE: Arkells headline 2020 AltiTunes Music Festival at Big White

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trans-Canada Highway closed in both directions east of Salmon Arm
Next story
33-storey waterfront hotel in Kelowna gets second chance

Just Posted

Snowfall warning in effect for Okanagan and Similkameen

The South Okanagan is expected to receive 10 to 15 cm today

33-storey waterfront hotel in Kelowna gets second chance

Council granted another development permit to WestCorp after the first one neared expiration

VIDEO: Climate protesters stage peaceful protest during Kelowna council meeting

‘Tell the truth, declare a climate emergency now!” read the signs of the protesters

Arkells ask fans to ‘do the right thing’ and support local journalism

The Arkells will headline Big White’s AltiMusic Festival in April

Westbank First Nation opens renovated heritage museum at new location

The new Sncəwips Heritage Museum is three times larger than its predecessor

Chartered flight evacuating Canadians stranded in Wuhan delayed

Ottawa has said more than 300 Canadians have asked for help to leave Wuhan

Morning Start: Why does oil in water produce all the colours of the rainbow?

Your morning start for Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020

Trans-Canada Highway closed in both directions east of Salmon Arm

No estimated opening time, next update from Drive BC just after midnight Feb. 5.

Rask makes 25 saves as Bruins blank Canucks 4-0

Markstrom has 38 stops in losing effort for Vancouver

B.C. First Nations disappointed while industry welcomes Trans Mountain ruling

Lawsuit included Tsleil-Waututh Nation, Squamish Nation, Coldwater Indian Band and a coalition of small First Nations

Vernon school district responds to coronavirus fears

Misinformation circulating on social media prompts reminder

Taxi companies ask B.C. court to stay ride-hailing approval pending judicial review

Lawyer says passenger transportation board didn’t adequately consider economic impact for cab drivers

Highway 1 closed near Sicamous due to vehicle incident

DriveBC does not give an estimation for reopening

Body of third missing man found in Sooke River on Vancouver Island

The bodies of two other men were found Sunday

Most Read