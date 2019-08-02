Armed ‘Deadpool’ robbery suspect steals drink and toy from Okanagan gas station

Kelowna K9 unit responds to incident, suspect at large

He didn’t get any cash, but an armed robbery suspect helped himself to some unique items.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP front line officers responded to a robbery at a gas station, located in the 2400 block of 34th Street, on Thursday, Aug. 1, just before 11 p.m.

A lone male entered the store, threatened staff with a knife and demanded money. The suspect grew impatient and fled the store without any cash, however not before helping himself to a beverage and a small toy.

READ MORE: Propane tank thefts explode in Vernon

A multi-unit response, including the assistance of the Kelowna RCMP K9 unit, could be seen by residents as officers extensively searched the area for the suspect.

“Although the officers were unable to locate the suspect, a detailed description of him was provided by witnesses, which will aid in our investigation,” says RCMP Const. Kelly Brett. “We are glad to report that no one was injured as a result of this incident.”

The suspect is described as a male last seen wearing a black, red and white ‘Deadpool’ mask, a red T-shirt under a black and red checkered long-sleeve shirt, black pants and sneakers.

Anyone with any information in regards to this incident is asked to contact the Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

READ MORE: Vernon resident falls victim to fraud

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BC SPCA gives warning after husky ‘nearly dies’ from THC overdose
Next story
Okanagan non-profit helps people with disabilities explore the outdoors

Just Posted

From homeless to housed: A Kelowna woman’s journey

Wanda MacKinnon woke up in a hospital with a stab wound and a concussion

West Kelowna man stabbed at Enderby ‘pit party’

Police are seeking witnesses of the suspected stabbing that occurred in Enderby overnight

Kelowna male model to represent Canada in international contest

Adonis Jocsing will go up against 19 other men for top prize

Kelowna-West MLA Ben Stewart leaves B.C. Liberal caucus as donation examined

Kelowna West MLA Ben Stewart wrote to Elections B.C.

Kelowna RCMP looking to get family photos back to rightful owner

Recognize anybody in these photos? Call the RCMP!

Accused had no motive to shoot Abbotsford police officer: defence

Lawyers representing Oscar Arfmann delivered closing arguments at murder trial at B.C. Supreme Court

Man sues police for wrongful arrest in hunt for Surrey transit cop shooting suspect

Vancouver man’s lawsuit claims police mistook him for suspect, assaulted him

Officials work with B.C. prison on communication after inmate escape

Residents near William Head prison concerned about time between escape and public alert

Thieves blare death metal, do laundry after breaking into B.C. couple’s Airbnb

They didn’t leave the Edmonton suite before writing a note to the visiting Vancouver Island couple

Temporary use permit issued for modified bed and breakfast near Penticton

Permit needed as guests will stay in small accessory buildings on the property

Large signs allowed at rural Oliver fruit stand

Signs in place at new business are considerably larger than permitted in RDOS zoning bylaw

Armed ‘Deadpool’ robbery suspect steals drink and toy from Okanagan gas station

Kelowna K9 unit responds to incident, suspect at large

Discover local art at West Kelowna’s Art in the Park

Looking forward to the August long weekend, and don’t have plans yet?

Building planned for West Summerland Station site

Project will commemorate history of rail travel in region

Most Read