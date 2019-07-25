A SWAT car in Gillam, Manitoba, as the search for two young men wanted for three B.C. homicides continues on July 25. (Mike Lawrenchuk/Twitter)

B.C. fugitives believed to still be in northern Manitoba, 3 days after last sighting

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for three B.C. killings

Manitoba RCMP said they now have two “established and corroborated” sightings of B.C. homicide suspects Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky in the Gillam area.

Both sightings occurred before a charred SUV driven by the two suspects was found in the region, Cpl. Julie Courchaine said in a press briefing Thursday.

McLeod and Schmegelsky are the subjects of a nation-wide manhunt for three killings in northern B.C.

The fugitives have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of University of B.C. lecturer Leonard Dyck. Dyck’s body was found south of Dease Lake on July 19, two kilometres away from a burned truck dumped just off Highway 37.

McLeod and Schmegelsky are also suspects, but have not been charged, in the double homicide of Lucas Fowler, 23, and Chynna Deese, 24.

The bodies of the two tourists were found south of Liard Hot Springs on July 15.

Courchaine said RCMP believe the two fugitives are still in the Gillam area. She acknowledged the “challenging, vast, dense” terrain in the region has made searching for the duo difficult.

McLeod and Schmegelsky are believed to be on foot as there have been no stolen vehicles in the area that could be linked to them.

READ MORE: SUV stolen by suspects in B.C. deaths found torched in Manitoba

Locals have reported seeing a heightened police presence and heavily-armoured SWAT cars rolling in, and hearing that police may start searching homes and garages in town.

“I don’t know how useful that will be in the bush,” Mike Lawrenchuk tweeted.

Locals wondered if the suspects were hiding out in nearby work camps for Manitoba Hydro.

“It’s a pretty harsh area to hide in the bush if you didn’t know anything about the wilderness,” Lawrenchuk said.

READ MORE: ‘Struggling to understand’: Family, UBC pay tribute to lecturer killed in northern B.C.

READ MORE: Chynna Deese, victim in northern B.C. homicide, remembered as ‘beautiful, free soul’

READ MORE: Port Alberni teens charged with second degree murder, remain at large

READ MORE: Father of teen suspect in B.C. deaths: ‘I’m sitting at home worrying about my son’

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Port Alberni fights bad reputation in international media amid manhunt for wanted teens

Just Posted

Iconic rock photographer Bob Gruen talks life, photography, rock ‘n’ roll

You may not be familiar with his name, but you’re surely familiar with his work

Raygun Cowboys to rock downtown Kelowna pub

Doc Willoughby’s Public House hosts ’50s-inspired psychobilly five-piece from Edmonton

West Kelowna’s Music in the Park offers back-to-back nights of fun

City of West Kelowna offers bonus round to popular summer concert series

Kitchen fire doused in West Kelowna

All occupants evacuated safely from home

Kelowna Falcons grab extra innings win

The Falcons overcame a 4-run deficit against the Yamika Valley Pippins Wednesday night

New joint opens its doors in Kelowna

Hobo Recreational Cannabis Store has officially opened for business on Thursday

Port Alberni fights bad reputation in international media amid manhunt for wanted teens

People have been quick to judge teens, says city councillor

Former South Okanagan lifeguard pleads guilty in child pornography case

Lawyers have requested pre-sentencing report with a psychological component

North Shuswap man reports waking up to find chainsaw at neck

Chase RCMP find people drinking alcohol, no evidence of reported assault

Chase RCMP seek man, woman wanted on separate charges

Zachary Edward Gordon Oudshoorn wanted for possession of property obtained by crime

Care costs for 42 horses seized in Okanagan now exceeds $70,000

SPCA seeks support to help care for the animals

Indigenous bidder kicks off ‘listening tour’ along Trans Mountain route

Project Reconciliation says the tour will begin in Kamloops in mid-August

RCMP investigate photo of B.C. murder suspect’s alleged Nazi paraphernalia

Schmegelsky alleged to have sent photo of himself in military fatigues, gas mask via Steam network

Pair of Abbotsford golfers bust the odds

Long-time playing partners both score hole-in-one at Ledgeview

Most Read