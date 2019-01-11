Armstrong man missing

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP seek public’s help

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Armstong man.

Brian Kyme Franklin, 41, was last seen on Jan. 3, 2019.

Police are very concerned for Brian’s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

In other RCMP news: Good Samaritan and crash victim hit in second crash near Vernon

Franklin is described as a Caucasian male, 5 ft 11 in (180 cm), weighing 201 lbs with balding dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Franklin is urged to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com

Most Read