‘Disheartening’: Arrests made after van stolen from daycare in Kelowna

A van belonging to a Rutland daycare has been recovered after being stolen on April 19, but sustained significant damage.

Two people were arrested on April 21 at around 3a.m. at a gas station on Hwy. 33 by Kelowna RCMP’s Target Team and Police Dog Service, while in possession of the stolen Ford Econovan.

Both the male driver and female passenger are well known to police, and have been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000.

The driver is being held in custody until he appears in court on May 8, while the passenger was released from custody.

Cpl. Guillaume Tanguay called the situation “disheartening”.

“The vehicle operated by the suspects belongs to a daycare provider to transport children to various locations, and is now out of service for an extended period of time as a result of the damages the suspects caused to it.”

READ MORE: Crematorium proposed near Kelowna’s Orchard Plaza Shopping Centre

READ MORE: Kelowna pastor loses appeal on COVID public gathering violation

@JakeC_16

Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaRCMPtheft