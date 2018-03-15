Arson suspected remanded in custody

The suspect in a string of arson fires in Armstrong has made her first court appearance.
Between March 8 and March 12, six suspicious fires were reported in the Armstrong area with varying levels of damage.
No one was injured as a result of any of the fires, all of which were on Warner Avenue and Okanagan Street.
Colette M Leneveu, 60, is charged with four counts of arson.
She has been remanded in custody pending her next scheduled appearance Friday.
None of the allegations have been proven in court.
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.