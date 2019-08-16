Art auction for Okanagan cultural centre makes a splash

“To art!” Judy Rose said, raising her glass.

The sound of clinking wine glasses rang out as 180 art lovers acknowledged the MC’s toast at the eighth Splash of Red fundraiser for the Caetani Centre on Thursday, Aug. 15.

The “almost” annual event raises funds to protect the 120-year-old designated heritage house while expanding its art and cultural programming to the general public, Caetani Centre’s executive director Susan Brandoli said.

Previous Splash of Red events raised around $350,000 funding the Open House Project, which opened the grounds to the public. The funds from this year will go toward upgrades and restoration to the home and the development of the heritage display slated to open in spring 2020.

READ MORE: Vernon to see another Splash of Red

READ MORE: Community reunites Vernon 5-year-old boy with missing rocket

“The house has been fully upgraded, so it can now accommodate a public gathering,” Brandoli said. “Now, what we’re doing is working with the Vernon Museum to open it up as a heritage site as well.”

Thirty one-of-a-kind artworks were displayed and later put up for auction following the four-course Italian dinner—with wine pairings, of course.

Attendees strolled the grounds, mingling with fellow art lovers and artists, swapping stories and enjoying the warm evening. Red balloons and a rolled-out red carpet guided guests around the beautifully decorated yard.

“We’re really happy with the turnout,” Brandoli said regarding the eclectic crowd. “These are art collectors, art lovers, a lot of the artists are here and people who just want to support the heritage aspect of the house.”

“We’ve been very lucky with the support we’ve got.”

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

READ MORE: Vernon Army Camp ceremony ends summer training

READ MORE: North Westside woman never harassed fire chief: B.C. Supreme Court

Previous story
GoFundMe campaign raises $16,000 overnight for new Kelowna mother
Next story
Shuswap ‘space pioneer’ dies at age 95, leaves amazing legacy

Just Posted

Journey Home co-chair reacts to executive director’s planned departure

Kyleen Myrah says a different skill set will be needed by Gaelene Askland’s replacement

Lake Country RCMP search witnesses in an alleged impaired jet-ski incident

RCMP search specifically for two boaters who helped after two jet-skiers collided Aug. 15

UPDATE: Machinery malfunctions in Lake Country sending one man to hospital

The accident was reported just before 12:30 p.m. Friday

Okanagan cider earns Best Cider of the Year award

BC Tree Fruits’s Broken Ladder Apple & Hops takes 1st at WineAlign National Wine Awards of Canada.

Okanagan partners respond to provincial ride-hailing requirements

The Sustainable Transportation Partnership of the Central Okanagan states its position

Fashion Fridays: How to dress and feel powerful

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Families receive support from ‘Living Flag’ fundraisers

A young man and a boy who both live with limited mobility were supported by the Canada Day events

Haida artist to perform at George Ryga Festival in Summerland

Interweavings features music from Terri-Lynn Williams-Davidson and Bill Henderson

Princeton hosts Western Canada’s only festival devoted exclusively to traditional music

From a Doukhobor choir to folk singers, singer songwriters, Celtic music and… Continue reading

Bob Lenarduzzi out as Vancouver Whitecaps president

MLS team is at the bottom of the Western Conference standings

Bag of white substance found near Summerland water park

Resident concerned crystal meth was left near children’s play area

B.C. daycare operator denies negligence in death of ‘Baby Mac’

Infant died in early 2017 after biting an electrical cord, according to a lawsuit filed by his mom

BC SPCA reopens animal cruelty investigation at Abbotsford pig farm

Additional alleged footage released from Excelsior Hog Farm sparks new investigation

North Okanagan artist to tackle stereotypes in workshop

Armstrong-raised artist Romi Kim to host workshop at Vernon cultural centre Thursday

Most Read