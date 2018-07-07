Artists and volunteers wanted for Taste of Fringe Festival

The first-ever event will be held in September at the Rotary Centre for the Arts

Kelowna’s first-ever Taste of Fringe is set to take over the Rotary Centre for the Arts and is looking for artists and musicians to join the celebration.

Fringe Festival performers from across the country are bringing their outrageous and wacky Award Winning shows to the RCA’s Mary Irwin Stage, Saturday, Sept. 22.

Following the headline acts, the entire Rotary Centre for the Arts will transform into a celebration of local talent starring a variety of creative performances. Local talent may include stage artists, dancers, theatre groups, magicians, buskers, live art demonstrations, puppetry, musicians, and comedians, and will amuse the audiences and captivate their senses in true Fringe form, according to a Kelowna Fringe Festival news release.

The Taste of Fringe event committee is currently accepting applications for volunteers and artists for this celebration. Applications are open to solo acts or groups of all technique styles and are welcome from groups based outside of the Kelowna area.

Visit the Kelowna Fringe Festival website for further details and the application form. Ticket information for the Taste of Fringe event will be made public in the coming weeks.

