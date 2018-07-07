Pixabay

Artists and volunteers wanted for Taste of Fringe Festival

The first-ever event will be held in September at the Rotary Centre for the Arts

Kelowna’s first-ever Taste of Fringe is set to take over the Rotary Centre for the Arts and is looking for artists and musicians to join the celebration.

Fringe Festival performers from across the country are bringing their outrageous and wacky Award Winning shows to the RCA’s Mary Irwin Stage, Saturday, Sept. 22.

Following the headline acts, the entire Rotary Centre for the Arts will transform into a celebration of local talent starring a variety of creative performances. Local talent may include stage artists, dancers, theatre groups, magicians, buskers, live art demonstrations, puppetry, musicians, and comedians, and will amuse the audiences and captivate their senses in true Fringe form, according to a Kelowna Fringe Festival news release.

The Taste of Fringe event committee is currently accepting applications for volunteers and artists for this celebration. Applications are open to solo acts or groups of all technique styles and are welcome from groups based outside of the Kelowna area.

Visit the Kelowna Fringe Festival website for further details and the application form. Ticket information for the Taste of Fringe event will be made public in the coming weeks.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. mining puts international treaty at risk: U.S. officials

Just Posted

Crash backs up traffic near Dilworth

Cars were backed up on Dilworth Drive and Monashee Place

Kelowna conservation officers save baby deer

Oh, deer. It was the cutest rescue ever.

Do Kelowna Mounties have your money?

A member of the public turned in found money to one of the Kelowna RCMP

Globetrotters in Kelowna for World Water Day

“We’re ambassadors of Goodwill.”

Drug production suspected as cause of West Kelowna house explosion

Access to Elliott Road fire site still blocked to traffic

What’s happening this weekend

Follow Social Squad memeber Matthew Abrey to find out what’s happeing this weekend

B.C. mining puts international treaty at risk: U.S. officials

U.S. representatives criticize Canada’s inaction on selenium pollution in transboundary waters

Greene pushes teamwork as new BC Hockey head

Falkland man twice brought Junior B franchises to the North Okanagan

B.C. First Nations get into growing, selling marijuana before legalization

Feds, province, RCMP say dispensaries on Chilliwack reserve lands are illegal

B.C. man dies in motorcycle crash in Okanagan

Vernon incident under investation

VIDEO: Dog returned to owner after firefighters forced to break car window

Emergency crews were called to the parking lot behind Cultus Lake Waterpark Thursday

Former B.C. reporter says Trudeau apologized day after encounter at music festival

Woman confirms she was reporter in Creston Valley Advance editorial that alleges Trudeau groped her

Motorcyclist left hurt woman on side of B.C. highway after crash: RCMP

Woman may have been lying injured for a few hours near the Highway 97 intersection in Prince George

Judicial council offers up courses for judges on handling sex assault cases

Website includes 10 offerings focused on sexual assault law, as well as one on sexual assault trials

Most Read