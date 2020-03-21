As businesses and non-essential services shut down, construction continues

Build sites in downtown Kelowna still in full force despite COVID-19 outbreak

Several build sites in downtown Kelowna are still in full swing as construction crews continue to work despite an order to stop non-essential work in the province.

This includes work sites on Richter and Ellis streets, led by Edgecombe Builders and Kerkhoff Construction.

In response to the current COVID-19 outbreak, the British Columbia Construction Association (BCCA) has launched a “virtual hotline” to support the province’s construction sector.

The hotline will gather the observations, questions and requests for guidance from the construction industry, which includes trade and general contractors, project owners, tradespeople, manufacturers and suppliers and other service providers.

BCCA said in a release they’re asking the province to introduce deferred property and payroll tax payments, and review timelines for public sector construction projects.

But currently, there have been no mentions of suspending construction projects.

Black Press Media has reached out to Edgecombe Builders and Kerkhoff Construction. Neither have answered our questions in time for publication.

