RCMP are still looking for witnesses to an assault Wednesday that left an elderly woman with serious injuries. (File photo)

Assault on elderly West Kelowna woman now attempted murder charge

Kevin Lee Barret appeared in Kelowna court on Wednesday

A 60-year-old West Kelowna man has now been charged with attempted murder in relation to an assault on a 79-year-old woman.

Kevin Lee Barret appeared in Kelowna court on May 1, on charges of attempted murder.

Police issued a plea to the public on Tuesday for witnesses to come forward as they investigated an assault, which left a senior West Kelowna woman seriously injured.

READ MORE: Attack on elderly woman leaves West Kelowna police searching for tips

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said the woman was found alone in the bush off Westside Road and was in desperate need of medical attention.

“Our preliminary investigation has revealed that the elderly woman was the victim of an alleged assault, carried out by an individual who was well known to her,” said O’Donaghey.

A man and a woman helped the 79-year-old woman out of the rural backcountry to the RCMP and paramedics where she was rushed to hospital.

Police believe that the assault victim was driven to the remote area in her own vehicle from her residence inside the Westview Village Mobile Home Park on Highway 97 in West Kelowna.

Barret is scheduled to appear back in court on May 6, for a bail hearing.

