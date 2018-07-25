Astrocolor brings techno beat to Kelowna

An electronic artist of the year award nominee for the 2018 Western Canadian Music Awards will perform in Kelowna this month.

Astrocolor, based out of Victoria, will perform at Doc Willoughby’s in downtown Kelowna on July 27 at a Center Of Gravity festival post-concert event.

The group, who just released a video for their new single Smell Of Acid will also perform at the Golden Sound Festival i Golden on July 28, Cumberland Wild Festival in Cumberland on Aug. 18 and Capital Ballroom in Victoria on Oct. 13

The group’s new album Astrocolor III follows Astrocolor II, a beat-and-pulse driven record of techno, house and funk, blended with intricate strings and jazzy percussion.

Astrocolor has brought their celebratory live show to seminal western Canadian music festivals including Rifflandia, Song & Surf, Tall Tree, and Atmosphere Gathering.

The band also made debut appearances last year in Toronto (Canadian Music Week), Seattle (Upstream Music Festival), Vancouver (with Five Alarm Funk at the legendary Commodore Ballroom), St. Louis, and Chicago.

Astrocolor’s catalogue of original material has well over one million plays on Spotify and a loyal following of regular listeners globally.

Among its members, Neil Cooke-Dallin (producer/DJ) owns and runs a great recording studio in Victoria called Burning Rainbow and is very passionate about discussing anything studio related, or being a technical audiophile. He also lives on a houseboat.

Guitarist Andrew Poirier is an accomplished woodworker for tables and furniture, using rugged West Coast materials that he finds on his property outside of Victoria.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.