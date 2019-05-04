A Cormorant helicopter and fixed-wing aircrafter were circling an ‘area of interest’ near Kimberley on Saturday afternoon. (JRCC Twitter photo)

At least one killed in plane crash near Smithers

Distress call came in from a Cessna 182 on Saturday morning

At least one person is dead after a plane crashed near Smithers.

According to Maritime Forces Pacific, the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria received an emergency notification from a Cessna 182 airplane on Saturday at around 8:45 a.m.

A Cormorant helicopter and a Buffalo search and rescue fixed-wing aircraft out of CFB Comox were dispatched, and have found the crash site, about 50 nautical miles north of Smithers Landing.

RCMP are now in charge, and confirm fatalities, but do not say how many, or where the plane was going.

Previous story
‘That’s when I broke down and called the cops’: B.C. woman’s Jeep stolen twice in same week

Just Posted

Cinco de Mayo celebrations in Kelowna

Learn a little info, and what’s going on for the Mexican celebration.

Beer fest to close Kelowna park

The Great Okanagan Beer Festival will close Waterfront Park

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: May the fourth be with you — with sun and clouds

Environment Canada forecasts cloudy skies with breaks of sun

Embrace dog adoption event only for Kelowna, West Kelowna and Peachland residents

Vernon woman disappointed after pre-registering but being denied adoption.

Mobile safe injection unit in Kelowna breaks down

Problems with mobile supervised drug consumption RV prompts IH to set up temporary site

Video: Energy efficient Passive House being constructed in Penticton

The home will have the ability to produce more energy than it consumes in a year

At least one killed in plane crash near Smithers

Distress call came in from a Cessna 182 on Saturday morning

65-1 longshot Country House wins Kentucky Derby after Maximum Security DQ’d

First winner disqualified for interference in the race’s 145-year history

Photos: Camper and tire fire at Penticton Speedway

The fire will not affect the event on May 5 at the speedway

Update: Tire pile and campers ablaze at Penticton Speedway

The blaze allegedly started due to work being done on a camper, spread to tire pile

Letter: Horgan has no solution for gas prices

To the editor: So, Premier Horgan and the Greens have no idea… Continue reading

Letter: City has wrong answer on drug addiction

Letter to the editor: Re: Kelowna Capital News, April 30, 2019: “Kelowna’s… Continue reading

Letter: Time to simplify Canada’s tax system

To the editor: The budget balancing act of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau—of… Continue reading

Letter: Personal income taxes now much fairer in B.C.

To the editor: Changes to personal taxes over the past year and… Continue reading

Most Read