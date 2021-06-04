Attempt to mark Highway 1 directions in Salmon Arm goes south

Sign placed by transportation ministry provides wrong directions on Trans-Canada

A new street sign at the intersection of 4 Street NE and the Trans-Canada Highway incorrectly states the highway runs north-south. On June 4, the ministry of transportation said they will be replacing the sign as soon as possible. (Zachary Roman - Salmon Arm Observer)

A highway sign recently installed in downtown Salmon Arm may have some drivers scratching their heads and double checking their GPS.

Located at the soon-to-be-lit intersection of 4th Street NE and the Trans-Canada (one of the safety improvements of the Highway 1 corridor project), the sign offers drivers travelling onto the highway from the north side of downtown some confusing directions: “North” for those turning left and “South” for those turning right.

While sections of the highway may run north or south, this section, and the Trans-Canada as a whole, runs east to west.

B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure apologized for the error.

“A mistake was made, as the sign should say ‘east-west’ instead of ‘north-south,’” commented the ministry in an email to the Observer. “We will be removing the sign and replacing it as quickly as possible.”

Read more: Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Read more: Ban on open burns, fireworks, announced for Kamloops Fire Centre

@roman_reports

zachary.roman@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

trans-canada highway