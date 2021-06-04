Attempt to mark Highway 1 directions in Salmon Arm goes south

A highway sign recently installed in downtown Salmon Arm may have some drivers scratching their heads and double checking their GPS.
Located at the soon-to-be-lit intersection of 4th Street NE and the Trans-Canada (one of the safety improvements of the Highway 1 corridor project), the sign offers drivers travelling onto the highway from the north side of downtown some confusing directions: “North” for those turning left and “South” for those turning right.
While sections of the highway may run north or south, this section, and the Trans-Canada as a whole, runs east to west.
B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure apologized for the error.
“A mistake was made, as the sign should say ‘east-west’ instead of ‘north-south,’” commented the ministry in an email to the Observer. “We will be removing the sign and replacing it as quickly as possible.”
