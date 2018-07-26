Attempted murder suspect arrested in Vernon

Vernon North-Okanagan RCMP apprehended Tyson Cole July 26

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP apprehend a male wanted for attempted murder earlier this afternoon in Vernon.

On July 26, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP located Tyson Cole, who was wanted for attempted murder and other firearm related offences dating back to May, 2018. Cole was quickly taken into custody by police at Kin Beach and transported back to the Vernon RCMP detachment.

“After a short foot pursuit with the male, the officers were able to safely take Cole into custody,” said Const. Kelly Brett. “At the time of the arrest, the beach was sparse of people and the responding officers did a great job at apprehending the male without further incident.”

