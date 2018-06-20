Author donates half of funds to a Kelowna foundation

Steena Holmes is donating half the funds raised from her paperback sales

Steena Holmes will be in Kelowna June 26 Contributed

New York Times best selling author, Steena Holmes has teamed up with Kelowna charity, Lifeline Canada Foundation to promote mental health.

While Holmes’ daughter was in the hospital for one of her suicide attempts she found herself finding catharsis in piecing together a novel told in two, interchanging narratives; one that tells the story of the past and one of the present.

“For the time she was in the hospital, these words flowed through me, it was very cathartic and it was my way of dealing with those emotions. I felt so helpless and wanted to know what I did wrong, so I started asking those questions in the book,” Holmes said.

Related:Interior and Northern Health Authorities have highest suicide rates in B.C.

Interweaving her pain and questions into the story, Holmes’ hopes to continue the discussion beyond her novel The Forgotten Ones by donating half of its paperback earnings to the Lifeline Canada Foundation. A non-profit foundation that provides mental health and suicide prevention in Canada and Worldwide through the use of a mobile app, a dog companionship program and several resources and tools.

Related: Parents respond to suicide alertness workshops

“After she left the hospital I did a lot of research after everything. I had a lot of support but I wish so much that I would have known (about these resources) as a parent, I wish I had gone online and found some of these groups,” Holmes said.

Holmes not only wanted to help parents feel supported but also wanted to support a Canadian non-profit foundation, and ultimately chose Lifeline because of how accessible it is.

Related: Kelowna author reaches national bestseller status

Holmes now writes a blog where she discusses what her daughter’s journey has been like from her perspective as a mom.

Holmes will be in Kelowna June 26 at Chapters Indigo from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. signing books and sharing her story.

