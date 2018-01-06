Avalanche control to close highway west of Revelstoke

The Trans-Canada Highway will be closed for a total of three hours on the morning of Jan. 7.

Drivers travelling the Trans-Canada Highway through the Three Valley Gap area west of Revelstoke on Jan. 7 should be mindful of avalanche control road closures when planning their trips.

Drive BC reports the highway will be closed from 26 km west of Revelstoke to 7 km west of Revelstoke from 5 to 7 a.m. and also from 9 to 10 a.m.

Recent improvements to the avalanche control procedures in the area west of Revelstoke allow avalanches to be remotely triggered from a series of towers equipped with explosives while helicopter-dropped charges were once required.

