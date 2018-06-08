A&W Canada first restaurant chain to ban straws

Company says it will eliminate all plastic straws from all restaurants by the end of 2018

A major restaurant chain in Canada has announced it will no longer be providing plastic straws.

The Canadian version of A&W restaurants says it will eliminate all plastic straws by the end of the year, and will be the first quick-service restaurant chain in North America to make this commitment.

“Reducing waste from landfills is a top priority for A&W and this is one big way that we can make a difference,” says Susan Senecal, A&W Canada’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

“We are proud to make this change, which has been driven by the wishes of our guests, franchisees, and staff.”

You’ll still be able to request a paper straw, which is 100 per cent biodegradable and lasts up to three hours in a drink before it breaks down, and will naturally break down within six months in the environment.

The switch to paper straws is expected to keep 82 million plastic straws out of landfills each year, according to the company.

“Eliminating plastic straws is another big step for us. As we learn more about new tools and sustainable practices, we look forward to more improvements ahead,” said Tyler Pronyk, A&W Canada’s Director of Distribution, Equipment & Packaging.

“By using compostable packaging, real mugs, plates and cutlery, we are diverting millions of single-use packaging from landfills every year.”

A&W is Canada’s second largest hamburger chain with more than 900 locations.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Highway 97 crash causes delays between Vernon and Falkland
Next story
UBCO student earns award for research on endangered tortoise DNA

Just Posted

UBCO student earns award for research on endangered tortoise DNA

Kelowna - Evelyn Jensen is the Governor General Gold Medal winner for UBC’s Okanagan

Mission Greenway Trail reopens in Kelowna

The trail was closed in May due to a washout

Kelowna food workers make the switch to cannabis

Two employees from Sun-Rype are finding jobs in the pot industry

Get out the gumboots; rainy weather predicted for Kelowna

Hunker down for a rainy weekend

Kelowna swimsuits had a modest beginning

Women were fully clothed when they swam, according to a new exhibit at the Okanagan Heritage Museum

Capitals vanquish Knights in 5 to capture Stanley Cup

Washington wins 4-3 to earn first-ever NHL crown

A&W Canada first restaurant chain to ban straws

Company says it will eliminate all plastic straws from all restaurants by the end of 2018

Weekend of comics, cosplay, sci-fi and more in Penticton

Penti-Con back for second year

Fuhr: Making the case for Trans Mountain Pipeline

MP says resolve of Canada’s confederation is being tested by provincial dispute over pipeline

Highway 97 crash causes delays between Vernon and Falkland

UPDATE: Both drivers and occupants sustained non-life threatening injuries in crash that closed highway

DNA privacy questioned in B.C. cold case arrest

While the arrest has brought closure to victim’s family, new investigative strategy has prompted debate about privacy rights

A pause in the search for Ryan Shtuka

But parents of missing man will return to Sun Peaks from their Alberta home

FIFA World Cup preview: Portugal and Spain set to cruise through Group B

Portugal aim to continue championship form from 2016 Euros

Man wanted for attempted murder still at large, with ties across B.C.

Police release images of suspect Tyson Cole’s tattoos

Most Read