Needle Peek on Dec. 30, 2018. (Avalanche Canada/Submitted)

B.C. alpine mountains under ‘Extreme’ avalanche rating

Avalanche Canada calling for heavy amounts of snow and moderate to strong winds

Backcountry skiers and outdoor enthusiasts are being warned to avoid a number of B.C. mountains due to high avalanche risk.

Avalanche Canada says the high danger ratings are the result of a vigorous storm system which has brought with it heavy amounts of snow and moderate to strong winds.

The organization measures avalanche danger on mountains from low to extreme.

READ MORE: Southeastern B.C. hit with ample snow, heavy rain

Mountains through inland B.C., including Cariboo Mountains, Wells Gray and Upper Seymour River provincial parks are all designated as high risk.

Meanwhile, alpine terrain on mountains in the south coast including Pinecone Burke Provincial Park and Indian Arm are under an extreme danger rating.

“It’s best to avoid avalanche terrain tomorrow,” the organization said on social media Wednesday night. “We don’t use the ‘Extreme’ danger rating often – but we’re forecasting it for some areas tomorrow.”

For more information, visit avalanche.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Boy’s service dog bounced from B.C. trampoline park

Just Posted

Rose Valley Reservoir’s ice will be thinning

The City of West Kelowna is operating its aerator through the winter to improve water quality

Sparkling Hill Resort no longer allows wedding events or children

The luxury resort says they are dedicated to providing a serene environment to guests

Kelowna daycare owner frustrated over lack of payments with B.C. childcare program

Amanda Worms of Little Owl Academy has not received subsidy payments on time for months

Winery owner owns most expensive property in Lake Country

Dennis O’Rourke currently owns the district’s most valued home, at $9.5 million

West Kelowna Warriors owner and president writes open letter to fans

Kim Dobranski asks fans that rallied to keep the team in 2017 to return to the stands

VIDEO: Boy’s service dog bounced from B.C. trampoline park

A Langley woman says her brother’s certified service dog was refused entry. She took to social media.

B.C. alpine mountains under ‘Extreme’ avalanche rating

Avalanche Canada calling for heavy amounts of snow and moderate to strong winds

More Puget Sound orcas predicted to die by summer

Photos taken of a southern resident orca known as J17 showed the female has ‘peanut head’

Citizen sightings needed for B.C. moose tick survey

Western Canada struggles with declining moose, caribou populations

B.C. man sought after gifts, stockings stolen on Christmas morning

Twenty-year-old Nanaimo man wanted in connection with Dec. 25 break-in and theft

Health authority denies wrongdoing in B.C. toddler’s death at daycare

The 16-month-old, also known as Baby Mac, died in January 2017 at Olive Branch Daycare in Vancouver

Man’s death prompts B.C. city to shut clothing donation bins

A 34-year-old was found dead inside a donation bin in West Vancouver last Sunday

Conservation group acquires property on Keremeos Creek

New habitat reserve named for dedicated Lake Country volunteer

Southeastern B.C. hit with ample snow, heavy rain

Officials urging drivers to avoid major highways if travel is not urgent

Most Read