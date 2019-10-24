Pipes at a natural gas plant near Fort St. John, B.C., on October 11, 2018. A proposal to build the first ship-to-ship liquefied natural gas marine refuelling service along the west coast of North America is getting support from the British Columbia government. A statement from the premier’s office says replacing diesel fuel with LNG has the potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from marine shipping by at least 20 per cent. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward

B.C. backs proposal for liquefied natural gas ship refuelling facility

Since 2017, B.C. has trucked LNG to the handful of BC Ferries and Seaspan cargo ferries that use it

A proposal to build the first ship-to-ship liquefied natural gas marine refuelling service along the west coast of North America is getting support from the British Columbia government.

A statement from the premier’s office says replacing diesel fuel with LNG has the potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from marine shipping by at least 20 per cent.

The province is contributing $25,000 to a study to examine the competitive, environmental and social impact of LNG marine refuelling, also known as bunkering.

Since 2017, B.C. has trucked LNG to the handful of BC Ferries and Seaspan cargo ferries that use it, but the new plan would add a fuelling vessel filled from an onshore terminal in Delta to move LNG directly to large vessels.

Bruce Ralston, Minister of Jobs, Trade and Technology, says LNG-powered container, car carrier and cruise vessels could begin arriving in Vancouver as early as next year.

Global demand for the fuel is expected to exceed nine million tonnes annually by 2025.

A study by PricewaterhouseCoopers for LNG supplier Fortis BC shows a five-year construction period for bunkering infrastructure in Delta could create thousands of jobs and pump $930 million annually into the economy, once the project is complete.

Premier John Horgan says he’s confident B.C. can join the global network of ports providing liquefied natural gas directly to ships.

“This will allow B.C. to have a direct impact on global emissions by reducing the amount of greenhouse gas emissions from visiting vessels.” Horgan said in the statement.

VIDEO: Four First Nations want to help the world replace coal with B.C. LNG

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
In the news: Cannabis, cucumbers and feral cats
Next story
Vehicle crash in Lake Country on Highway 97

Just Posted

West Kelowna residents speak out against large proposed development

Hundreds show up at a public hearing on the Blackmun Bay project and urge council to reject it

Rockets grab needed divisional win with 4-2 victory in Prince George

Foote shines as Kelowna picks up their 7th win of the season

Vehicle crash in Lake Country on Highway 97

Highway 97 closed after vehicle crash in Lake Country

Kelowna city councillors support changes to parking bylaw

The updated bylaw passed second and third reading Tuesday night

Okanagan Sun get playoff rematch against 1st place Rams this weekend

Nearly a year after last year’s defeat, the Sun look for revenge against unbeaten Rams

VIDEO: Youths from foster care system call on province for more action

Group protesting in Victoria would like to see better supports for youths aging out of system

B.C.-raised designer crafts election night dress for PM Trudeau’s wife

Sophie Gregoire’s golden dress has a Cowichan Valley connection

Beers on the job, smacking crotches: 10 police misconduct probes in B.C.

Recent report by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner highlights a number of investigations

‘Cartoony’ mushrooms popping up across Vancouver Island are poisonous

Fly Agaric mushrooms can cause hallucinations and gastrointestinal pain

Morning Start: Hold onto your hats, high winds on the way

Your morning start for Thursday, October 24th, 2019

Letter: Observations from a federal election scrutineer

System of checks and balances assure job done with utmost care

B.C. backs proposal for liquefied natural gas ship refuelling facility

Since 2017, B.C. has trucked LNG to the handful of BC Ferries and Seaspan cargo ferries that use it

Environment Canada: Wind warning issued for southern interior

Wind gusts up to 70 km/h are expected

Trans Mountain pipeline could fund $500M a year in clean energy projects: Liberals

The Liberal government bought the existing pipeline for $4.5 billion in 2018

Most Read