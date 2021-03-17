A B.C. biotech firm is seeking federal approval for the emergency use of a nasal spray, claiming it significantly lessens the impact and severity of COVID-19 for those who use it. (Pixabay)

A B.C. biotech firm is seeking federal approval for the emergency use of a nasal spray, claiming it significantly lessens the impact and severity of COVID-19 for those who use it. (Pixabay)

B.C. biotech firm seeks emergency approval for COVID-killing nasal spray

Clinical trials found SaNOtize reduces virus levels in upper airways by more than 99%, developers say

A B.C. biotech firm is seeking federal approval for the emergency use of a nasal spray, claiming it significantly lessens the impact and severity of COVID-19 for those who use it.

The Vancouver start-up said clinical trials found SaNOtize reduced coronavirus levels in participants’ upper airways by 95 per cent in one day and more than 99 per cent in three.

The portable treatment expels a nitric oxide solution which, “halts viral replication within the nasal cavity, which rapidly reduces viral load,” said Dr. Chris Miller, chief science officer and co-founder.

“This is significant because viral load has been linked to infectivity and poor outcomes,” Miller said.

During months of testing, COVID-19 patients in Canada and the U.K. self-administered the nasal spray. When treated quickly enough, the virus was eliminated before it spread to the lungs.

SaNOtize also proved effective against COVID-19 variant B117, which originated in the U.K.

READ MORE: B.C. researchers generating COVID-19 breath test that could give results in 1 minute

None of the participants reported adverse side effects during trials.

If approved for use, SaNOtize could help those with COVID-19 experience milder symptoms and potentially recover quicker from the disease, according to Miller.

“We must move with urgency to get it into the hands of the public where it can help bring an end to the pandemic and prevent future outbreaks of COVID-19 and its variants,” said Dr. Gilly Regev, CEO and co-founder.

The developers are hoping the nasal spray can be used internationally, as a form of protection against COVID-19, similar to that of hand sanitizer.

The biotech company is planning clinical trials to prove SaNOtize can prevent COVID-19 transmission in humans. The product is expected to cost $50 per bottle if it makes its way to consumers.

RELATED: Vancouver biotech company discovering antibodies for COVID-19 treatment


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusHealth

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sicamous youth charged after tires slashed

Just Posted

A vial of some of the first 500,000 of the two million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio
31 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Sixteen individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19, five of whom are in critical care

The Coquihalla Highway will close outside of Hope for half an hour this afternoon for avalanche control work. It will reopen at 5 p.m. (Screenshot/Google Maps)
TRAFFIC: Highway 5 closed in both directions for avalanche control work

The Coquihalla will reopen at 5 p.m.

Kelowna International Airport. (File)
Direct flights between Kelowna and Montreal to be available this summer

Air Canada plans to begin offering the new route four days a week beginning June 26

Before reopening after a two-month COVID-caused shutdown in May 2020, Doc Willoughby’s underwent several renovations. Now, the pub has been sold to new owners. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Downtown Kelowna staple, Doc Willoughby’s, sold

Kyle and Carolyn Nixon, owners of BNA and Skinny Duke’s, will take over the iconic pub in May

(Phil Mclachlan/Capital News FILE)
Peachland grass fire possibly caused by ‘flame up in the sky’

Several theories about how grass fire started, including sky lantern or meteorite

Members of the Vancouver Police Department are seen outside an Irish Pub in downtown Vancouver, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Liquor sales are cut off at 8 p.m. for St. Patrick’s Day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. COVID-19 spread continues with 498 cases Wednesday

Four additional deaths, no new health care outbreaks

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko pushes aside the puck on an effort to score by Ottawa Senators right wing Drake Batherson during second period NHL action Wednesday, March 17, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Gaudette scores shootout winner as Canucks dump Ottawa Senators 3-2

Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko improves to 7-1 in March

Cameron Ezzy has his ducks trained as pest control officers. Through his business, Slugs N’ Bugs for Lunch, he will come to your home and rid your garden of slugs. Photo by Terry Farrell
VIDEO: B.C. entrepreneur opens pest control business with ducks as employees

Slugs n’ Bugs For Lunch will take care of your garden pests naturally

The Sicamous RCMP arrested and charged a 16-year-old after the tires on two cars were slashed in the early hours of March 17. (File Photo)
Sicamous youth charged after tires slashed

Police were called to Elliott Crescent in the early hours of March 17

The City of Penticton approved a multi-million dollar revitalization plan for Skaha Lake Park Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (File photo)
Penticton approves multi-million dollar Skaha Lake Park revamp

The revitalization is estimated to cost between $2.8 million to $3.8 million

The many faces of Daon Glasgow. (Photos: Surrey RCMP)
Daon Glasgow sentenced for shooting transit cop in Surrey

He had been on mandatory release from prison on a Surrey manslaughter conviction when trigger was pulled in SkyTrain station shooting

(File photo)
South Okanagan RCMP recover more than 100 stolen car keys

Several other items believed to be stolen were also seized

Approximately 50 protesters gathered at Gyro Park in Penticton Friday, March 5 to protest council’s decision to close Victory Church Shelter. (Jesse Day - Western News)
BC Housing to use provincial powers to keep Penticton shelter open

Penticton council voted Tuesday to reject the shelter’s extension for a second time

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read