B.C. cherries to be sold in Japan

The federal government made an announcement in Kelowna Aug. 24

Okanagan cherries may soon be sold in Japanese stores.

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, along with MP for Kelowna-Lake Country, Stephen Fuhr, announced today that the federal government has secured market access for B.C. fresh cherry to Japan, according to a government news release. In 2017, Japan imported over $62.7 million of fresh cherries from around the world.

Building on Canada’s efforts to deepen its trade relationships and commitment to creating new export opportunities, this market access marks a key deliverable from the minister’s recent trade mission to Japan in March 2018. This is one of many opportunities that will help Canada to reach the target of $75 billion in annual agri-food exports by 2025, the release said.

Once the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership enters into force, Canadian agriculture and agri-food exports will benefit from preferential access to key Asian markets, including Japan. Through the CPTPP, Japan’s tariffs of 8.5 per cent on fresh cherries will be eliminated over 5 years from entry into force, the release said.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Spokane man enlists 500,000+ box fans to blow wildfire smoke back to B.C.
Next story
Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP serve up coffee

Just Posted

B.C. cherries to be sold in Japan

The federal government made an announcement in Kelowna Aug. 24

Cooler temps helping with fight against wildfire near Keremeos

There are 44 BC Wildfire personnel, two water tenders and air support when visibility allows

Changes to bus routes in the Central Okanagan

Improved frequency and modified routing will start Sept 2 says B.C. Transit

Detour set as West Kelowna prepares for Glenrosa road work

The plan includes construction of a roundabout at Glenrosa Road and Webber Road

City hall’s plans for a Kelowna neighbourhood could create significant issues

Mamas for Mamas is one of many businesses that may suffer by this development plan.

A B.C. First Nation fights to save their community from a wildfire

Plumes of thick grey smoke are seen billowing from closely nestled treetops north of Fraser Lake

How parents can protect their kids from the smoke

Developing lungs more at risk with high air quality index

Sip & Support the SPCA returns to Township 7 Vineyards and Winery

Dog lovers can come enjoy local wine and meet adoptable dogs Aug. 26

Man dies of burns and self-inflicted wounds in bizarre public death

The bizarre circumstances surrounding the death of a 30-year-old man near the… Continue reading

‘We thought we’d bring Stanley to them’: Cup taken to Broncos crash site

Chandler Stephenson, a forward with the Washington Capitals, promised to bring the Cup to Humboldt

Athletes, pro video game players not so different: esport insiders

Esports has ballooned in popularity in recent years, drawing fans, professional video game players

Police forces warn of risks around online ‘Momo Challenge’

Police in Sudbury, Ont., and Gatineau, Que., say parents should be warning their children

Ignitions planned for Old Tom Creek wildfire near Olalla

117 BC Wildfire personnel and 15 pieces of heavy equipment are on site today (Friday).

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP serve up coffee

Supt. Shawna Baher introduces Coffee With A Cop program to North Okanagan communities

Most Read