B.C. cherries to be sold in Japan

Okanagan cherries may soon be sold in Japanese stores.

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, along with MP for Kelowna-Lake Country, Stephen Fuhr, announced today that the federal government has secured market access for B.C. fresh cherry to Japan, according to a government news release. In 2017, Japan imported over $62.7 million of fresh cherries from around the world.

Building on Canada’s efforts to deepen its trade relationships and commitment to creating new export opportunities, this market access marks a key deliverable from the minister’s recent trade mission to Japan in March 2018. This is one of many opportunities that will help Canada to reach the target of $75 billion in annual agri-food exports by 2025, the release said.

Once the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership enters into force, Canadian agriculture and agri-food exports will benefit from preferential access to key Asian markets, including Japan. Through the CPTPP, Japan’s tariffs of 8.5 per cent on fresh cherries will be eliminated over 5 years from entry into force, the release said.

edit@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.