Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 9, 2020 (B.C. government)

B.C. COVID-19 infections keep rising, 762 more Wednesday

10 more deaths, three more senior home outbreaks

B.C.’s string of record-breaking COVID-19 infections continued Wednesday with 762 additional people diagnosed and 10 deaths attributed to the coronavirus pandemic.

The daily cases surpasses the record 717 cases on Tuesday, after more than 600 cases a day added since Friday.

“We have seen a rising number of new cases of COVID-19 across the province and we need to slow this down,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement on the situation Nov. 18. “We need to put the brakes on the virus and doing this requires a sustained effort by all of us.”

New cases continue to be centred on the Fraser Health region, with 481 reported Wednesday, and another 210 in the Vancouver Coastal region. There were 20 new cases on Vancouver Island, 38 in the Interior Health region including the Okanagan and Kootenays, and 13 in Northern Health.

There are three new senior care outbreaks reported with at least one positive test, at Menno Home in Abbotsford, Agecare Harmony Court Estates in Burnaby and Peace Villa in Fort St. John.

The number of people in hospital continues to rise, with 209 admitted with COVID-19, 58 in intensive care. The rest of the 6,861 active cases are at home in self-isolation, and 9,871 people are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposures.

“This second surge is putting a strain on our health-care system, our workplaces and us all,” Henry and Dix said. “We need to ease this pressure so we can continue to manage the virus in our province and also continue to do the many activities that are important to us.”

