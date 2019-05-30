(Black Press Media file)

B.C. drug courier gets 5.5 years in prison for delivering $350K in fentanyl, cocaine

Pedro Dwayne Kematch, 35, was sentenced on Thursday in B.C. Supreme Court

  • May. 30, 2019 3:30 p.m.
  • News

Kamloops This Week

A Vancouver father of four who began transporting large quantities of fentanyl and cocaine after work dried up in Alberta’s oilsands will spend more than five years in a federal prison.

Pedro Dwayne Kematch, 35, was sentenced on Thursday in B.C. Supreme Court in Kamloops after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Prior to his arrest, court heard, police became aware Kematch was part of a large-scale drug trafficking group transporting fentanyl and cocaine from B.C. to other provinces.

On Feb. 28, 2015, an Acura being driven by Kematch was pulled over for speeding near Kamloops. Inside, police found a backpack and a hidden compartment containing 9,950 fentanyl pills and 487 grams of cocaine — drugs with a potential street value of nearly $350,000.

Federal Crown prosecutor Anthony Varesi said the fentanyl pills had been stamped to look like counterfeit Oxycontin.

“The accused was obviously a trusted member of this organization to be transporting such a large amount,” Varesi said. “The number of fentanyl pills seized is quite alarming. It’s of course now a national health crisis.”

Defence lawyer John Gustafson said Kematch had been supporting his family with his work in Alberta. When his partner went back to school, Gustafson said, Kematch had to find a new job closer to home in the Lower Mainland.

“He very quickly fell into a situation where he was quite desperate,” Gustafson said. “It’s these circumstances that led to him being involved in these events.”

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Dev Dley stressed the danger posed by fentanyl in handing down his sentence.

“The impact on society that fentanyl has had is well-known,” he said. “In some sense, trafficking in fentanyl is akin to trafficking in a death sentence.”

Dley agreed to a five-and-a-half-year joint submission presented by Varesi and Gustafson.

In addition to the time behind bars, Kematch will also be barred for life from possessing firearms. He was also ordered to submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database.

Dley also ordered the modified Acura forfeited to the Crown.

ALSO READ: B.C.’s opioid crisis leads to first stall in Canadian life expectancy in 40 years

ALSO READ: First Nations people in B.C. four times more likely to die of an overdose

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Horgan rejects offer to replace B.C. legislature speaker

Just Posted

Temperatures on the rise could cause wildfire risk

Environment Canada Meteorologist said June will be dryer than usual

Mazu focussed on children’s mental health

Kelowna tech company hosts ‘Screenagers’ showing

Paddleboarder cleaning up Okanagan lakes gifted new board

Aaron Nasipayko has been cleaning up local lakes since early April; he recently reached the 25 per cent marker

Lake Country filmmaker focuses on neighbours

Artist applies for grant to extend doucumentary on Lake Country residents

Lake Country Museum hosts fruit-farming history author

Learn about Lake Country’s agricultural history

VIDEO: NBA calls Raptors about Drake’s courtside antics

Toronto rapper stands up, yells, walks onto the court during timeouts, rubs coach’s shoulders

Horgan rejects offer to replace B.C. legislature speaker

B.C. Liberals describe Darryl Plecas’s accusations of corruption

Okanagan teacher aims to “inspire kindness” through documentary

If successful in their quest for funding, the documentary will showcase four Vernon widows; voting ends Friday, May 31

Calling all Okanagan filmmakers: have your production screen in front of thousands

The Reel Peach Festival takes place during the Penticton Peach Festival

Wentworth Music ranked one of the ‘Top 100 Music Stores in the World’

Named top 100 by the ‘National Association of Music Merchants’

‘Unruly’ passenger causes security breach, damages B.C.-bound WestJet plane

Flight leaving Edmonton to Comox sustained damage from a male passenger

Web design a constantly changing field for Johnson

Summerland designer has been creating sites for past seven years

Video: Waterway Houseboats donation supports Shuswap rescue organization

Funds add fuel to Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station #106’s operations

Nanaimo woman wins court challenge after RCMP breathalyze her at home

Woman served one while at sister’s Maple Ridge house

Most Read