Oil tanker approaches Westridge Terminal in Burnaby, where TransMountain pipeline has delivered crude oil and refined fuels since the 1950s. (Kinder Morgan Canada)

B.C. files new legal action against TransMountain pipeline

Province tries to uphold City of Burnaby bylaws, provoking Alberta

The B.C. government has ratcheted up its efforts to stop the expansion of the TransMountain crude oil and fuel pipeline, a move that seems certain to further inflame trade relations with Alberta.

The John Horgan government has launched its second legal action against the project, seeking leave to appeal a National Energy Board ruling against the City of Burnaby’s efforts to use its bylaws to stop work.

Environment Minister George Heyman announced Saturday the court action seeks to overturn a Dec. 7, 2017 ruling related to construction work at Kinder Morgan Canada’s Westridge Marine Terminal.

“The Province’s position is that the NEB erred by too broadly defining federal jurisdiction over interprovincial pipelines,” Heyman said in a statement. “The Federal Court of Appeal will now consider the application.”

RELATED: National Energy Board approves pipeline tunnel

The NDP minority government formed last summer quickly applied as an intervenor in another case in October, where the Federal Court of Appeal was asked to overturn the NEB approval of the project, which twins the pipeline that has run from northern Alberta to Burnaby and U.S. refineries since 1954.

Previous story
Slippery roads cause accidents in Kelowna
Next story
Princeton man brings pooch to court

Just Posted

Veteran reporter to stay at Global Okanagan

Blaine Gaffney was given a layoff notice after a miscommunication

Slippery roads cause accidents in Kelowna

A vehicle is down a 15-foot embankment off of Dilworth Drive

Kelowna walkers experience coldest night for homelessness

The Coldest Night of the Year will be held Feb. 24 at Sandhill Winery

Heavy snowfall warning continues

Kelowna - Expect snow in the Okanagan, Southern Interior and the Kootenays

Fire in Lake Country classroom

A fire started at George Elliot Secondary Friday night

What’s happening

Check out what is happening this weekend in the Okanagan-Shuswap.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Princeton man brings pooch to court

Dog is “the best witness”

B.C. files new legal action against TransMountain pipeline

Province tries to uphold City of Burnaby bylaws, provoking Alberta

BCHL Today: Powell River stuns Vernon and BCHL grads lead Team Canada

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Reports of money laundering in B.C. real estate ‘troubling’: attorney general

News report alleges people connected to fentanyl trade are using B.C. real estate to launder money

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Two more medals for Canada, and men’s hockey loss

Team Canada shines on the speed skating track, but fall short against the Czechs in hockey

Dube leads Rockets past Blazers

Dillon Dube scores both goals as Kelowna edges BC rivals WHL action Friday in Kamloops

RCMP member challenges court to prevent further disciplinary action

RCMP member launches appeal to avoid new hearing over alleged harassment

Most Read