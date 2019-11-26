Lekwungen dancers perform in the B.C. legislature before introduction of historic Indigenous rights legislation, Oct. 24, 2019. (Hansard TV)

B.C. First Nations leaders worry U.N. Indigenous rights bill may be in trouble

Council hopes the bill can be passed in the legislature and receive royal assent before the house rises later this week

Indigenous leaders in British Columbia are urging Opposition Liberals to allow passage of a key piece of legislation for a new relationship between the province and First Nations.

The First Nations Leadership Council says the bill entitled Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act appears stalled in committee by continued Liberal questions and could expire when the sitting ends on Thursday.

The council — which includes executives from the First Nations Summit, Assembly of First Nations and Union of BC Indian Chiefs — says the bill has been at the committee stage since Oct. 30 and has been reviewed for more than 20 hours.

A statement from the council says some Opposition politicians are analyzing individual articles of the declaration instead of asking questions about its overall human rights intent.

The council hopes the bill can move to third reading, be passed in the legislature and receive royal assent before the house rises later this week.

ALSO READ: B.C. to be first to implement UN Indigenous rights declaration

B.C. is the first jurisdiction in Canada to begin enshrining the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

“There is significant concern that the approach being taken at committee is running out the clock and that the bill will die on the order paper,” says the statement from the First Nations council.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
First Nations child welfare case adjourns, judge reserves decision
Next story
Students offer overdose prevention training in the region

Just Posted

Misspelled road sign gives Okanagan community a chuckle

Typo leaves residents wondering if road has been renamed

Central Okanagan school officials address concerns over aging Rutland Middle School

Approximately 30 people attended Rutland Resident Association meeting Monday night

Rockets host Oil Kings as four-game win streak put on the line

Edmonton sits 2nd in the Central division and has six more points than Kelowna

RDCO delays decision to declare climate emergency for Central Okanagan

Board members said a climate action plan is needed before declaring an emergency

Hundreds to gather at Waterfront Park for Santa Shuffle and Elf Walk

The event is being held on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m.

Students offer overdose prevention training in the region

Okanagan Naloxone is offered in Kelowna, West Kelowna, and Lake Country

Judge reserves sentencing decision in former northern B.C. mayor sex assault case

The Crown is seeking four to six years federal time; the defence wants 18 months in provincial jail

Hands Off! campaign targets gropers on public transit, in bars in Vancouver

More than 250 reports of groping have been investigated in Vancouver since 2018

Kamloops teen who admitted to sexually assaulting social workers to get psych assessment

The 13-year-old boy’s identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act

Cherry still touted a great Canadian by North Okanagan restaurant

Don Cherry’s Sports Grill hasn’t had any issues or complaints

Co-accused in Penticton home invasion allegedly breaches bail – again

Jesse Mason, 32, has allegedly been granted and breached his bail twice in two months

Consumer spending ‘cautious,’ B.C. finance minister says

Carole James sees housing sales pick up, resources in decline

Children watchdog blames Alberta, B.C. for lack of coordination before teen’s overdose death

Jennifer Charlesworth, the Representative for Children and Youth, calls out lack of oversight

Road to Victory: Penticton resident’s car selected to compete at SEMA show

Chelsie Lesnoski’s modified 2013 Scion FR-S was chosen as fan favourite in an online contest

Most Read