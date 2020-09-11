In this courtroom sketch, reputed gang leader Jamie Bacon is seen sitting in a courtroom at B.C. Supreme Court during a sentencing hearing, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. A judge is scheduled to sentence a gang leader today on a charge related to shootings in 2007 that left six people dead at a highrise apartment building in Surrey, B.C. Bacon pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to murder Corey Lal in the so-called Surrey Six case. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Felicity Don

B.C. gang leader Jamie Bacon sentenced to 18 years in Surrey Six case

Families of the victims shed tears as Justice Kathleen Ker of the B.C. Supreme Court delivered the sentence

A gang leader in B.C. was sentenced to 18 years in prison on Friday for his role in shootings that left six people dead at a Surrey highrise apartment building 13 years ago.

With credit for time served while he was waiting to go on trial, Jamie Bacon will spend another five years and seven months in prison.

Families of the victims shed tears as Justice Kathleen Ker of the B.C. Supreme Court delivered the sentence.

Bacon, 35, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to murder Corey Lal in the so-called Surrey Six case.

He also pleaded guilty to one count of counselling to commit murder in a separate case involving the shooting of a man who survived an attack on Dec. 31, 2008.

Ker accepted a joint sentencing recommendation that includes 18 years for conspiracy to murder and 10 years for counselling to commit murder to be served concurrently.

Last month, court heard in an agreed statement of facts at Bacon’s sentencing hearing that the killings were carried out to advance the drug trafficking business of a criminal gang known as the Red Scorpions.

The Red Scorpions formed when Bacon and another gang leader amalgamated and sought to expand their market using violence and intimidation to force others to surrender their drug lines, Crown attorney Mark Wolf said.

Bacon took offence when he heard that Lal had told one of his associates that he should work for Lal instead, Wolf said.

He met with Lal and others at a McDonald’s restaurant, where he berated and threatened Lal, telling him he owed Bacon a $100,000 tax by the same night.

“Bacon told Lal that if he did not pay he would have to be prepared to deal with the consequences, namely, that Lal would be killed,” Wolf told the court on Aug. 28.

Wolf said the murders were committed at the direction of Bacon and another gang leader.

Four of the victims were targeted but two men were innocent bystanders.

Police said Christopher Mohan, 22, who lived on the floor where the killings occurred, and Ed Schellenberg, 55, a maintenance worker, were in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Hina Alam, The Canadian Press

