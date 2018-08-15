B.C. gangster charged after man allegedly beaten with a golf club

Langley man facing aggravated assault charge after incident allegedly involved golf club and machete

Jordy York. Image: Facebook

One man has been arrested following a serious assault at Monte Lake, west of Vernon.

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP were called to the 3900 block of Highway 97 at Monte Lake at 8 a.m. Saturday.

The incident allegedly began as a verbal altercation, but police said that escalated to an assault involving a golf club and machete.

RELATED: Several attacked with bear spray at Kalamalka Beach

The victim, who was in the area camping with friends, was not known to the suspect.

Both men were transported to hospital for treatment with the victim sustaining a serious, though undisclosed, injury and remained in hospital.

Jody Archie York, 43, of Langley, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault. Court documents indicate York is not in custody and is expected to appear in Provincial Court in Vernon on Aug. 3o.

York is reportedly a longtime member of the Independent Soldiers gang and has a long history of criminal activity on both sides of the B.C.-Washington state border.

In 2011 he was sentenced in connection to a massive scheme that involved trafficking thousands of pounds of B.C. Bud and cocaine across the U.S./Canada border.

Related: Abbotsford men among seven sentenced in drug-smuggling scheme

Related: Border inspector sentenced to five years for role in drug ring

To report a typo, email: newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Animal rights activists to protest Kelowna’s RibFest launch
Next story
Crews are working to contain the wildfire north of Okanagan Connector

Just Posted

Six people now mulling a mayoral bid in Kelowna this October

Five challengers and incumbent Colin Basran have picked up election packages for Oct. 20 civic vote

Rollover in downtown Westbank injures two

An SUV flipped on to its roof Wednesday at the intersection of Dobbin and Hebert in West Kelowna

45 people to be left on the streets after shelter’s closure, says nonprofit

Inn from the Cold is trying to house 45 residents after it’s closure in Kelowna

Updated: Man sent to hospital after fire starts on boat

Emergency crews are responding to a boat fire in a Kelowna home

Crews are working to contain the wildfire north of Okanagan Connector

Update: Aug. 15 Crews will continue to mop up and extend hose… Continue reading

No growth on the Monashee Complex wildfires

Mabel Creek, Sugar Mountain and Harris Creek fires continue to burn near Lumby and Cherryville

2 girls, hand-drawn map in hand, sneak out of B.C. home for adventure

The pair’s escape has transit police reminding commuters to report unusual behaviour

Ex-B.C. teachers’ union leader among latest pipeline protesters to get jail time

Twelve people have been sentenced for violating court order to stay away from Kinder Morgan terminal

Ogopogos swim to second place at regionals

Kelowna swim club performs well at Okanagan championships in Kamloops

Shuswap city’s panhandling bylaw put on hold after public hearing

Council allows time to pursue more compassionate solutions

B.C. not prepared for a Humboldt Broncos bus crash, group says

An air ambulance advocacy group wants an overhaul of B.C.’s emergency medical system in rural regions

UPDATE: Three new fires sparked in the South Okanagan- Similkameen

BC Wildfire Service is responding to a blaze off Olalla forest service road

Liberals look at creating federal holiday to mark legacy of residential schools

AFN National Chief Perry Bellegarde said day to recognize painful legacy would boost understanding

Mounties deployed to help B.C. communities affected by wildfires

RCMP officers heading to places particularly within central, northern and southern B.C.

Most Read