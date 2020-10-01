B.C. Green candidates announced for Central Okanagan ridings

A call for candidates was put out late last week for the Central Okanagan

The B.C. Green Party announced its candidates for several ridings, including three in the Central Okanagan.

John Janmaat will be running for Kelowna-Lake Country, Amanda Poon for Kelowna-Mission and Peter Truch for Kelowna West.

“I am excited by the prospect of working with this talented slate of candidates,” party leader Sonia Furstenau said in a statement.

“B.C. needs more MLAs who will put people ahead of politics. B.C. Greens are needed in the Legislature now more than ever as we work to recover from this pandemic in a way that is more sustainable and equitable. I’m confident that these candidates will be incredible advocates for their communities and for British Columbians.”

The announcement of the new candidates came as the party released the details of its first platform pledge for the snap election, which focuses on the most vulnerable: seniors in long-term care.

The Greens promised to move away from a for-profit care home model and will focus instead on community-based facilities that “integrate seniors more deeply into our communities.”

