B.C. growers show off their freaks of nature

Some of these oddities could place in the UK’s Naughty Vegetable Competition.
You have to LOVE Nicki McIvor’s cherry tomatoes.
Faye Davidson was surprised when she collected these eggs. She said: “Obviously my hen is an over achiever. Youch! That one HAD to hurt.”
This green pepper - which looks like it just told a lie - was captured by Karyn Lawaska Rodgers after it arrived at the pizza shop where she was working.
Michelle Freeman knew she had something special when she cut into this watermelon.
This radish, submitted by Faye Davidson, would make a lovely Christmas ornament.
This spaghetti squash, submitted by Anita Reid, appears to be trying to reproduce itself.

Nothing is perfect – and that includes what you eat.

Oddly shaped fruits and vegetables are always matters for curiosity, and have a following world wide.

Based out of Philadelphia, for example, there is a fresh food delivery box service that specializes in weird looking food.

Misfits Markets sources and sells “misfit fruits, misshapen vegetables and delicious but odd-sized produced.”

The company’s website says it charges up to 40 per cent off grocery store prices and their efforts are environmentally friendly and help to reduce food waste.

A competition in Ipswich, in the United Kingdom, annually makes awards to people who grow the most provocative produce.

UK’s Naughty Vegetable Competition, organized by a seed company, grew out of the Vulgar Veg competition held in 2016.

Related: Okanagan man grows tomato with an… unusual shape

This week Black Press in Princeton made a Facebook request for readers to submit their weird food photographs and received some very entertaining pictures.

Experts say fruits and vegetables can grow into odd shapes for many reasons. Insect feeding damage can cause deformity in developing fruits. Root vegetables such as carrots and parsnips grow oddly because of poor soil conditions.

Related: Freaky fruit Friday

