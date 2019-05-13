B.C. judge allows Facebook class-action lawsuit to expand

Lawsuit is allowed to include people living in Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Newfoundland and Labrador

A class-action lawsuit launched against Facebook by a B.C. woman is allowed to include to residents of Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Newfoundland and Labrador who claim their images were used without their knowledge.

Deborah Douez claims the social media giant used her image and those of others without their knowledge in the “sponsored stories” advertising program that is no longer in operation.

READ MORE: Facebook expects to pay up to $5 billion for privacy breaches

Facebook Inc. fought the certification of the class action all the way to the Supreme Court of Canada and lost and now a B.C. Supreme Court judge ruled that Douez can expand the certification to include residents of other provinces who were unknowingly featured in the promotion.

Justice Nitya Iyer also agreed with Douez that Facebook is obligated to pay any profits that it made from the unauthorized use of the class members’ names or portraits.

If someone liked a product under the program, which ran from January 2011 to May 2014, Facebook generated a news feed endorsement using the person’s name and profile photo, but didn’t tell that person their image was being used.

In a ruling issued Monday, Iyer said if the plaintiffs were asking for damages, she would agree with Facebook that the change should be denied, but she notes that giving up the profit made is a remedy under privacy laws in Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Second time lucky for proposed Kelowna development—thanks to mayor
Next story
Update: Firefighters contain Shuswap commercial garage fire

Just Posted

BC Wildlife Federation elects a new president

“It’s time government and industry recognize that fish, wildlife and habitat need to be respected”

New Kelowna education program helps parents keep their kids out of gangs

Kelowna is one of 12 priority communities police said could benefit from gang prevention support

Second time lucky for proposed Kelowna development—thanks to mayor

After failing to win council approval, mayor brings back building proposal for a second vote

Rutland May Days road and parking lot closures

City recommends using active transportation to reduce congestion during the event

Kelowna cannabis producer will supply new strains exclusively to BC Cannabis Store

THC Biomed announced new agreement with the BC Liquor Distribution Branch on May 9

Alberta bikers rally for bullied girl in Chase

Two groups of motorcycle-enthusiasts with an anti-bullying message bring gifts, support

Skaha and Naramata Bench wines to be sold in B.C. liquor stores

There are now four sub-geographical indicators or sub-appellations in B.C.

Update: Firefighters contain Shuswap commercial garage fire

Update: May 13 4:50 p.m. Chief Mike Engholm of the Scotch Creek/Lee… Continue reading

Central Okanagan recognized for home-building excellency

Central Okanagan is helping lead the way to better housing options

West Kelowna ‘Kids Care Spray Park’ opens for May long

The popular children’s water park is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Fourth threat in a week involves two northwest B.C. schools

Multiple threats, later deemed to be low-risk, were made at schools in Terrace and Kitimat

South Okanagan reporting the lowest gas prices in B.C.

According to a popular website Penticton and Kaleden have the lowest gas prices

Petition started to name gym after popular South Okanagan teacher

Keith Allen left an impression with many students over his career

June rain will tell if B.C. is in for another hot wildfire season

Public safety minister says province’s crews are ready to go

Most Read