A video posted to Twitter shows a man spitting on elevator buttons in his Vancouver condo building. (Marie Hui/Twitter)

B.C. man filmed spitting on elevator buttons apologizes, says actions were ‘reprehensible’

Man said he spit in a moment of rage due to an ongoing dispute with condo strata council

A Vancouver man seen on camera spitting onto elevator buttons in his condo has apologized.

The video, posted Friday (April 10), appears to show a man spitting on the elevator buttons just before leaving. The clip went viral with over 500 replies and nearly 1,000 retweets as of Sunday morning.

In a statement provided by his lawyer, the man said he spit during a “momentary fit of anger” caused by a dispute with his building’s strata council.

“I am horrified at my own actions which are reprehensible and inexcusable,” the man said.

“I am employed, have never had any issues with law enforcement and am otherwise a good, law-abiding citizen. I can’t explain my own actions in this situation.”

The man went on to say he knew an apology would not be enough and that he would seek counseling and make a donation to the strata council to “to more than cover the cost of extra sanitation required and to reassure other residents that I never intended to harm anyone.”

The man said the incident took place eight days ago and he continues to have no COVID-19 symptoms and has otherwise been following physical distancing guidelines.

“There is really no way to make this right. All I can do is express how sorry I am that this happened and to assure nothing like this will ever happen again.”

READ MORE: Canadians mark Easter as COVID-19 continues to cause pain, grief for many

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna RCMP recover medical gear stolen from BC Emergency Services
Next story
‘He would be so proud’: 40 years on, the legacy of Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope lives on

Just Posted

Weekly roundup: Inmate tests positive for COVID-19, John Krasinski shouts out local DJ, no more international flights from YLW

A look at the top stories of the week

Kelowna RCMP recover medical gear stolen from BC Emergency Services

Thanks to a tip from the public, the gear was found fully intact

Boil Water Notice issued for Glenmore-Ellison neighbourhood in Kelowna

This Boil Water Notice is due to increased raw water turbidity in Mill Creek

Kelowna fire crews knock down house fire on Alameda Court

The incident occurred at around 10:30 p.m. on April 11

Find volunteer opportunities with Do Some Good

Black Press Media joins local tech company Do Some Good to support community causes

Northern B.C. singer debuts COVID-19 video asking people to ‘Flatten out the Curve’

Smithers artist Mark Perry’s video “Flatten out the Curve” features dancers from around the world

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

B.C. man filmed spitting on elevator buttons apologizes, says actions were ‘reprehensible’

Man said he spit in a moment of rage due to an ongoing dispute with condo strata council

‘He would be so proud’: 40 years on, the legacy of Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope lives on

Terry Fox started his run across Canada to raise money for cancer research on April 12, 1980

Salmon Arm Silverbacks capture BCHL video game glory

Silverbacks defeat Cowichan Valley in six, winning title at Shaw Centre, in simulated final

Truckers taking precautions to fight COVID-19 amid spreading concerns

Truckers and other essential border crossers are exempt from the 14-day quarantine

North Okanagan car fire under investigation

Small vehicle found ablaze two kilometres up a forest service road in Coldstream Saturday

Canadians mark Easter as COVID-19 continues to cause pain, grief for many

Easter Sunday arrived with desperately needed aid for Canadian businesses and workers

Summerland has long tradition of faith

First church in the community was set up in the late 1800s

Most Read