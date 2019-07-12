Lucas Bradwell is wanted for a bank robbery in Abbotsford on July 2.

B.C. man wanted for Lower Mainland bank robbery in early July

Lucas Bradwell, 28, has been charged with robbery in Abbotsford

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s help to try to locate a man wanted for bank robbery.

Sgt. Judy Bird said the robbery took place on July 2 at around noon, when a man entered the HSBC on South South Fraser Way and provided a note demanding money to the bank teller.

Bird said no weapon was used during the robbery, and the man obtained an undisclosed amount of cash and fled to a waiting taxi.

Lucas Daryl Bradwell, 28, has been identified as the suspect, and has been charged with robbery.

Bird said he is known to frequent Lower Mainland municipalities; however, it is believed that he has recently been on Vancouver Island.

Bradwell is described as six feet tall and 185 pounds with short brown hair, blue eyes and a tattoo of “Bradwell” on his right forearm.

According to the provincial court database, Bradwell has prior convictions for theft, using an imitation firearm, break-and-enter and two counts of robbery in North Vancouver.

He also has convictions for robbery, fleeing from a peace officer and two counts of breaching his bail conditions in Merritt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the APD at 604-859-5225, text 222973 (abbypd), or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

RELATED: Man now faces five charges in relation to 3 robberies at Abbotsford pizza restaurant

RELATED: Man charged with gunpoint robbery at Abbotsford gas station


newsroom@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Kelowna fire crews snuff grass fire quickly

Just Posted

Kelowna fire crews snuff grass fire quickly

A grass fire sparked Friday near Springfield and Ziprick roads

Truck winds up in Kelowna pond after losing tire

A white GMC Canyon was just picked up from an automotive shop before the incident

14,147 signatures hard for Kelowna mayor to ignore: organizer

A petition against the McCurdy house in Rutland exceeds target

One man injured in three vehicle crash by Kelowna mall

An accident on Springfield Road has sent one man to hospital and has blocked traffic

10 kittens look for ‘furever’ homes at Kelowna BC SPCA

Check out the Kelowna shelter to meet these cuddly kittens

VIDEO: Demolition crew topples defunct surge tower at B.C. hydroelectric project

Towers were in operation from 1947 to 2018, and protected 1.8-km long penstocks

B.C. woman jailed for child pornography after sharing photos of grandchildren online

Grandma sentenced to 14 months behind bars for concerning and explicit online chats with stranger

Rare car on display at Summerland winery

DeLorean sports car is one of 9,200 ever built, 3,000 remaining today

‘An extreme crisis for our sacred salmon’: B.C. rockslide threatens First Nations’ food security

A ‘state of emergency’ is threatening Indigenous communities along the Fraser River, they say

Trudeau visits Alberta pipeline site, says national unity not under threat

It has been almost a month since the feds re-approved the Trans Mountain expansion

Car seat donated to NeighbourLink Summerland

In previous years, couple had donated bicycles to community organization

B.C. man faces 12 charges related to underage sex assault and child porn

RCMP seek tips on Robert Wayne Calvert who has lived across Lower Mainland and on Vancouver Island

Air Force officer from Okanagan will march in the Netherlands

Lieut. Valair hopes to walk in her grandfather’s footsteps over four days in Nijmegen

In photos: Fin de Fiesta transports audience through music and dance

Flamenco troupe to perform at Kelowna’s Black Box theatre on July 14

Most Read