B.C. massage therapist suspended following allegations of sexual misconduct

A registered massage therapist in Penticton has been suspended until further notice due to allegations of sexual misconduct.

The College of Massage Therapists of British Columbia (CMTBC) stated on their website Thursday that while suspended, Leonard Krekic is not entitled to practice as an RMT in B.C.

This suspension replaces a previous order which required Krekic to have a chaperone present at all times during consultation, assessment, examination or treatment of female patients, and regular reporting on the use of chaperones.

This new order stems from a complaint made on Nov. 21, 2019, containing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

In total, the college’s inquiry committee has nine investigation files open pertaining to Krekic. These include multiple allegations of sexual misconduct from one complaint, six complaints by other female patients, and two files opened in the committee’s own motion.

Its alleged the sexual misconduct involving one female patient happened in the presence of a chaperone and her complaint “raises a number of allegations, spanning multiple months and conduct from the treatment room to AA’s living quarters,” the college’s statement reads.

It goes on to call the allegations “extremely serious.”

The panel also noted that the alleged conduct raises issues of vulnerability and power imbalance.

The college clarified that suspensions ordered are made to protect the public during an investigation or pending a hearing of the discipline committee.

They also clarified that measures taken pertain to allegations that are unproven, unless admitted by a registrant or determined by the committee’s investigation.

