Congregation at Baitur Rehman Mosque in Delta in afternoon prayer lead by Imaam Tariq Azeem on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. (Joti Grewal/Black Press Media)

B.C. mosque part of open-house effort launched in wake of New Zealand shootings

The ‘Visit a Mosque’ campaign aims to combat Islamophobia

A Canadian Muslim society is welcoming the public to dozens of mosques across the country to help combat Islamophibia in the wake of the fatal shootings at two New Zealand mosques.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’s “Visit a Mosque” campaign invites people to “meet their Muslim neighbours and friends” and learn more about the religion of Islam.

The Baitur Rehman Mosque in Delta is B.C.’s only mosque involved.

Imam Tariq Azeem said Tuesday the New Zealand attacks has the congregation on alert.

“The majority of the population of the world is peace loving and we need to educate the smallest percentage,” said Azeem, before leading the congregation in a nearly filled prayer hall through an afternoon prayer.

The mosque will participate in the campaign from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. until Saturday, March 24.

“We are welcoming any fellow Canadians who would like to visit the mosque. We encourage them to come join us and see what mosque is like and how Muslims offer their prayers,” said Azeem.


