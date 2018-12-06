B.C. pair sought in connection to home invasion, bombs, drugs and weapons

Cameron Cole and Charles Patrick of Kamloops have been charged, but remain at large

– Kamloops This Week

An ongoing police investigation involving the search of a downtown warehouse described as “a cover” business has Kamloops Mounties issuing numerous charges against two men who remain at large.

Police have charged 35-year-old Cameron Cole with two counts of possessing an improvised explosive device, two counts of possessing an improvised explosive device with intent to endanger life, three counts of possessing a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, storing a firearm contrary to regulations, possessing ammunition for the purpose of committing an offence, possessing a prohibited weapon and possession of a weapon while prohibited.

As of Thursday afternoon, Cole’s whereabouts were unknown to police, who have executed a search warrant at a commercial unit at 1-1485 Lorne St. as part of its ongoing investigation.

This investigation began last January, when police were called to a Badger Drive residence in Dallas for a reported home invasion where officers saw firearms in plain view, leading police to get a search warrant.

That search yielded numerous firearms, bomb-making materials and a quantity of currency and narcotics, but no charges were issued at the time.

Three days later, police searched a residence in Westsyde in hopes of discovering more evidence. Both the Dallas and Westsyde homes were used by Cole.

According to Mounties, it is possible Cole has rented other residential or commercial locations and there may be illegal or even dangerous items stored at these places.

Mounties could be seen Thursday searching an industrial warehouse in downtown Kamloops. The business operates under the name Cole and Sons.

The owner of a neighbouring business who asked not to be named publicly said neighbours have been suspicious of Cole and Sons for a while.

“I think it’s a cover for something and it just got busted,” he told KTW.

“They were never there. They only came in at night and there were cameras everywhere. They don’t even have handles on their doors.”

Police say Cole used the alias “Jeff Parks” when renting the Badger Drive residence and has also used the alias “Jake.”

Also charged and also wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant is Charles Gerald Patrick, 62, of Kamloops.

Patrick is wanted for possessing a prohibited weapon, possession of ammunition for the purposes of committing an offence and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Patrick is currently facing other weapons charges stemming from 2013 when police pulled him over while he was allegedly carrying a loaded shotgun.

Kamloops RCMP Staff Sgt. Simon Pillay said the Badger Drive incident is an example of why reporting suspicious activity in the community is important to public safety.

Landlords and anyone else who may have had dealings with Cole are asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

