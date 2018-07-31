VIDEO: B.C. police search for woman in “restaurant rage” incident

Unhappy with her order at a Victoria-area McDonald’s, lady throws items at employee, breaks self-order kiosk

Shortly after police on Vancouver Island released video surveillance of a young woman involved in a “restaurant rage” incident at a Victoria McDonald’s, someone matching the suspect’s description turned herself in to police.

While she wasn’t arrested at the time, Victoria Police say she showed up Monday afternoon at the Esquimalt detachment and the file remains under investigation.

In footage from the restaurant security camera, a Caucasian woman with blonde hair, standing 5’2” and believed to be in her early 20’s is seen speaking with an employee of the Hillside Avenue McDonald’s, getting increasingly agitated about her food order.

Officers were called to the location shortly after midnight on July 14 after staff alleged the woman physically assaulted an employee, as seen in the video.

“Staff reported that when her order did not contain a tomato, the suspect became verbally abusive with staff,” said media spokesperson Bowen Osoko in a release. “When a staff member offered to refund her money, the woman threw several items at the employee, striking him.”

An unidentified man intervened, attempting to de-escalate the situation but was unsuccessful. The woman then struck one of the ordering kiosks several times, rendering one out of order before leaving the restaurant.

The employee was not physically injured.

Security camera image of a woman suspected of assaulting an employee of the McDonald’s on Hillside Avenue, July 14. VicPD photo

Community Services Division officers are looking for the woman who was wearing a dark blue t-shirt with light blue shoulders with a Disney character on the front and white “pajama” style pants with white running shoes. She has a slender build and tattoos on her left forearm.

