B.C. Police watchdog investigating Kelowna murder

The IIO said Kelowna RCMP performed two wellness checks before the incident

B.C.’s police watchdog is being called in to investigate Kelowna’s latest murder.

Lorence Earl Williams has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to a May 30 incident that resulted in the death of Thomas Chadwick.

Kelowna RCMP attended the home in Rutland about 10 p.m., where they discovered Chadwick’s body.

Subsequently, RCMP issued a plea to the public for assistance in locating Williams. A tip eventually led to his apprehension and arrest on May 31.

However, on May 29, before the incident,the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC said that police and members of the Police and Crisis Team (PACT) responded to two calls at a residence in the 3400-block of Sexsmith Road to speak to a man regarding his wellness. That man was Williams.

He reportedly left the home after the second wellness check.

Then on Sunday, another man who lives at the same house — Thomas Chadwick — was found dead.

The police watchdog was informed of the incident on May 31 and has now started investigating to see if the Kelowna RCMP’s actions or lack thereof contributed to the incident.

