Finance Minister Carole James. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

B.C. receives two money laundering reports after reviews of real estate, cars

The government says it will review both reports before making them public later this spring

Two reports on money laundering have been delivered to the B.C. government after reviews aimed at shutting down the problem in real estate, luxury cars and horse racing.

The province says in a news release it commissioned the reports in September after widespread concern about B.C.’s reputation as a “haven” for money laundering.

READ MORE: B.C. minister fears money laundering involves billions of dollars, cites reports

The first report is by an expert panel on money laundering and it recommends rule changes that would close loopholes in the real estate market and increase transparency on who owns property in B.C.

The other report is by former RCMP deputy commissioner Peter German and focuses on potential links between criminal enterprises and the real estate, horse racing and luxury car industries.

He was asked to look at the industries after he released the results of a review last June on money laundering in Lower Mainland casinos.

The government says it will review both reports before making them public later this spring.

Finance Minister Carole James says money laundering is a serious problem in B.C.’s real estate market.

“Our real estate market should be used for housing people, not for laundering the proceeds of crime. That’s why we asked our expert panel to review our rules and regulations, and to offer concrete actions that we can take to clean up our real estate sector,” she says in a statement.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Mother hailed as hero in Vancouver Island cougar attack
Next story
Jody Wilson-Raybould honoured at ceremony on Vancouver Island amid controversy

Just Posted

Craft Culture Spring Market returns

The market will feature over 115 vendors April 6 to 7

Speaker to discuss how bugs can save the world

Award winning author and veterinary epidemiologist, David Waltner-Toews will speak in Kelowna May 13

Peachland looks for volunteers for community clean-up

Community Clean-Up Month begins April 6

Westbank First Nation talks implementation branch with Minister Carolyn Bennett

Bennett and the WFN discussed the development of Federal Implementation Branch, along with other initiatives March 27

UBC Okanagan presentation reveals Franz Ferdinand’s connection to Okanagan

Ferdinand visited the Okanagan in 1893

Display to spark conversation about overdoses in Okanagan

Each of the 645 candles represent an overdose death in the community

Game of Thrones takes over Bellagio fountains in Las Vegas

Fountain show will run nightly until April 13, the day before the eighth season’s premiere.

New trial in B.C. child bride case underway

James Marion Oler back in court after crown lawyers successfully appealed earlier acquittal decision

Mother hailed as hero in Vancouver Island cougar attack

Attack victim released from hospital with minor injuries

Mother identified as victim killed in Surrey hostage-taking

GoFundMe campaign ID’s Surrey woman as Nona McEwan

ICBC caps can withstand lawsuit, save millions, A-G David Eby says

New minor injury, pain and suffering rules apply to all accidents

What’s wrong with Mick Jagger?

The Rolling Stones have canceled their tour so Mick Jagger can receive medical treatment

Fireball soars when Utah officials blow up derailed train cars

The derailment occurred Saturday when 24 of the 165 cars went off the tracks

Grass fires believed human caused

Firefighters making progress on 100- and 250-hectare blazes near Chase

Most Read