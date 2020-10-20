B.C. records 127 fatal overdoses in September, roughly 4 each day

Four British Columbians died each day from illicit drug overdoses through September, the provincial coroners service has confirmed.
There were a total of 127 suspected fatal drug overdoses – a 112 per cent increase from September 2019 and a 15 per cent decrease from the record-breaking number of deaths seen in August.
Vancouver, Surrey and Victoria continued to see the highest numbers of overdoses, the latest data shows.
More to come.
@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.